(The Center Square) — The Oregon ice storm that left thousands of residents out of power has delayed 67,000 more COVID-19 vaccines from arriving to the state.
The shipment was intended to arrive in the state by Tuesday, but its new due date is up in the air, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) said. Oregon is still anticipating receiving 75,000 doses per week under rule changes by the Biden administration.
About 8,300 of those doses were allocated to Multnomah County, but a county spokesperson reports it has enough doses to meet scheduled appointments. In Lincoln County, the delay of 1,200 doses has forced the county to reschedule appointments until next week.
The CDC's COVID Tracker showed on Thursday that Oregon has administered 78% of its 878,600 doses on hand. That puts Oregon on par with more than 30 other states.
About 5% of the state of 4.2 million people have received both vaccine doses and another 12% have received at least one.
Daily vaccination totals can take days to update due to the 72-hour window providers have to report doses administered to account for technical difficulties.
New COVID-19 cases have been slowing for the past month in Oregon where average daily case rates have fallen below 1,000 for the past two weeks, or the lowest since October. Monday also marked the second day the OHA reported no new deaths from the virus.
On Wednesday, the OHA reported 473 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in addition to five new deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s total case rate to 151,257 and the death toll to 2,143.
OHA officials caution that power outages and test site closures over the weekend likely affected this week's case numbers.
The storm also closed vaccination clinics around the state for as long as three days in some areas over Presidents Day weekend.
The storm, which began on Saturday, cut power to more than 300,000 Oregon households and delayed in-person business at the Oregon Legislature Monday and Tuesday.
Late Wednesday, Portland General Electric reported some 120,000 customers around the state were still in the dark. The utility company estimates that about 90% of customers' power will be restored by sometime this Friday.