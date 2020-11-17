(The Center Square) — Oregon Democratic House Speaker Tina Kotek is facing a rare challenge for the speakership as her party prepares for a difficult legislative session next year.
Rep. Janelle Bynum, D-Clackamas, said in a statement that the speakership has left out underrepresented Oregonians of color for too long.
"For too long, old 'traditions' and 'customs' have prevented people who don't come from traditional political backgrounds or communities of color from successfully challenging the status quo and leading with their truth," Bynum said. "It should not be lost on us that no person of color has ever had their name spoken on the floor of the House in the election for speaker. This would be a first, and the moment in our history calls for it."
Bynum and state Rep. Akasha Lawrence-Spence, D-Portland, are currently the only two Black women serving in the state legislature.
Lawrence-Spence was appointed by the Multnomah County Commission in January to replace former state Rep. Jennifer Williamson who was running for Secretary of State. Lawrence-Spence will not be running for reelection.
The majority party's caucus is charged with choosing a House speaker. Kotek has been nominated for the position for the seventh time in a row and will have to win the majority of votes on the House floor to ascend the speaker's podium again.
Bynum represents Oregon's 51st District, which includes southern Multnomah County and northern Clackamas County in addition to Damascus and Happy Valley.
She serves as chair of the House Judiciary Committee, vice-chair of the Business and Labor Committee, and vice-chair of the Joint Ways and Means Public Safety Subcommittee.
An entrepreneur owning four restaurants in the Portland area, Bynum has pushed for criminal justice reform, particularly over this past summer which saw the legislature ban police from using chokeholds.
Kotek, who represents the 44th District encompassing North and Northeast Portland, has pushed for raising the minimum wage and capping rent increases statewide.
The news comes as Oregon Democrats' numbers in the legislature remains largely unchanged, leaving them vulnerable to further walkout protests from Oregon Republicans.
Word of a possible third special legislative session was teased by the Office of Government Relations last week. Oregon lawmakers have not offered comment.
Going into 2021, state lawmakers will have to contend with growing demands for criminal justice reform and additional housing relief on top of slowing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and distributing an eventual vaccine.
The Oregon legislature will reconvene for its next regularly scheduled session on January 19, 2021.