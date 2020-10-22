(The Center Square) — A 9-year-old lawsuit filed by two young Oregonians who called on the state to fight climate change was struck down on Thursday by the Oregon Supreme Court.
First filed in Lane County Circuit Court, the lawsuit named then-teens Kelsey Juliana and Ollie Chernaik as plaintiffs.
The two Eugene youths made the claim that the state was obligated under the public trust doctrine to protect its natural resources and mitigate climate change, which they argued was an existential threat to their well-being.
In a divided ruling, the Oregon Supreme Court determined that the natural resources listed in the lawsuit, from water to wildlife, were not the state’s responsibility to maintain, at least under the public trust doctrine.
The decision upheld a January 2019 decision by the Oregon Court of Appeals against the plaintiffs.
“Although the public trust is capable of expanding to include more natural resources, we do not extend the doctrine to encompass other natural resources at this time,” wrote Oregon Supreme Court Justice Lynn R. Nakamoto. “We also decline, in this case, to adopt plaintiffs’ position that, under the public trust doctrine, the state has the same fiduciary duties that a trustee of a common-law private trust would have, such as a duty to prevent substantial impairment of trust resources.”
Chief Justice Martha Walters wrote the dissenting opinion, arguing that such reasoning was unfounded.
“This court already has recognized the state’s duty to protect and pre-serve the natural resources to which the public trust doctrine applies and should declare that that duty exists; the reasons the majority gives for refusing to do so are not convincing,” Walters wrote.
Our Children’s Trust, the law firm representing the plaintiffs, expressed optimism that Walter’s dissenting opinion would leave the door open for future litigation, which is being considered.
“The dissenting opinion will one day be the majority opinion,” said Courtney Johnson, the plaintiffs’ attorney in the case. “But our climate, our waters, and our drying forests do not have years to wait. Children do not have years to wait. We are considering a petition for rehearing in light of the majority’s mischaracterization of our case and the errors of law addressed by the Chief Justice.”
Gov. Kate Brown said on Thursday that the decision should serve to encourage more young people to get involved in environmental activism.
“To all of Oregon’s young people: If you’re frustrated by the speed at which your government is addressing the most urgent crisis of this generation and the next, know that I am too,” Brown said in a written statement. “If you care about climate change, if you care about the future of this planet, if you want future generations to have clean air and clean water, then please, vote.”
Brown took executive action in the spring to ram through a cap and trade bill on carbon emissions in response to two attempts by the state’s Republican lawmakers to block a vote on the legislation with a walkout to deny the Democratic majority quorum.
Oregon Republicans have suggested in the past that the bill could be subject to litigation much like Brown’s COVID-19 health restrictions.
Our Children’s Trust also represented 21 young adults in a like-minded federal lawsuit against the federal government that was dismissed in the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals earlier this year. The case is currently being appealed.