(The Center Square) — Oregon Health Authority officials issued a mea culpa on Thursday following misstatements from its director concerning the number of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses it has on hand.
OHA Director Patrick Allen stated during Wednesday's news conference that four locations in the state received 5,800 doses of Pfizer's vaccine. That number is actually 4,875, Allen clarified late Wednesday.
“Earlier today, I was imprecise in describing the number of doses currently on the ground in Oregon," Allen said. "I’m also afraid my comments about the speed at which health care workers would receive second doses was confusing. I take responsibility for my inaccuracy."
Allen's statement was not the only one that saw a correction on Wednesday.
The OHA's Twitter account tweeted on Wednesday that 100,000 Oregonians would be fully vaccinated by the end of December despite the month being more than half over.
"Beyond the 4 hospital systems that received the initial shipments, vaccine doses will be distributed to hospitals across the state," it tweeted. "By the end of this month we expect approximately 100,000 Oregonians to receive a first and second dose."
The Pfizer vaccine requires two doses administered about three weeks apart and is expected to provide protection approximately one week after the second dose.
The agency later on Wednesday said that its prior tweet was the result of a "typo."
"Correction: This tweet contained a typo and should have said "By the end of this month we expect Oregonians will have received the FIRST of their two-dose vaccinations," it tweeted. "We apologize for the confusion."
An OHA statement on Wednesday said that 35,100 more doses from Pfizer are anticipated to arrive at medical facilities by the end of this week. Another 25,350 doses are expected by Sunday, December 20.
The December 20 shipment is below the 40,950 Pfizer doses originally planned.
Those numbers put Oregon's vaccine count at 65,325 doses or below the 76,050 doses Gov. Kate Brown said to expect before Christmas some weeks ago.
Another 71,900 doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine are now expected by the week of December 20, OHA officials report, and 31,700 by December 27. These numbers line up with what Brown estimated earlier this month.
Moderna's vaccine could see emergency approval of its COVID-19 vaccine by as soon as this week from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
On Wednesday, OHA officials reported in their weekly update that 116 people have died from the pandemic last week—down from 133 people the week prior.
Hospitals are also seeing marginal dips in COVID-19 inpatients—491 Oregonians were hospitalized with COVID-19 last week compared to 494 a week earlier.
As of Wednesday, 26 out of Oregon's 36 counties remained at "High Risk" of COVID-19 transmission. Those risk tiers will be reevaluated on December 31.
OHA officials have reported double-digit daily death counts 12 days in December.
The University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation has projected Oregon could see as many as 5,808 deaths from COVID-19 by April 1, 2021.
On Wednesday, the OHA reported 48 more deaths from the virus, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,262. Oregon's case count to date stands at 97,622.