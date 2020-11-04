(The Center Square) – Oregonians are sending U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley back to Washington after facing off against an insurance agent who rubbed elbows with conspiracy theorists.
Republican Jo Rae Perkins, a pro-life Albany insurance agent, ran against the two-term Democratic incumbent on a platform that included gun rights, shrinking big government, and slapping 12-year term limits on members of Congress.
Perkins was also interviewed by a conspiracy theorist tied to the QAnon movement and has entertained its deep state conspiracies at past rallies.
She decisively won her primary in May to become the Republican Senate nominee, taking on three opponents and 49% of the vote.
By contrast, Merkley is a career politician and vocal progressive who backed Bernie Sanders in the 2016 presidential primaries and voted to convict President Trump on articles of impeachment earlier this year.
He further voted to end military action against Iran without the authorization of Congress and has consistently voted against bans on abortions.
"I’m honored to have earned your support to continue representing Oregon in the U.S. Senate," Merkley tweeted on Tuesday. "I’ll always fight with everything I’ve got to make life better for All Oregonians."
Perkins could not be reached for comment on Tuesday night.
Merkley will return to an embattled Congress next year that looks to pass more federal stimulus for a national economy strained by the COVID-19 pandemic on the heels of a contentious presidential election.