(The Center Square) – A $90,000 fine issued to a Salem gym during Oregon’s two-week shutdown drew protests at the home of a public safety inspector on Sunday.
Salem’s Courthouse Club Fitness received the fine last week for keeping four of its Salem-area locations open in defiance of the state’s two-week shutdown of non-essential businesses that began on November 18.
The total fine represents thousands in fees charged to all four of the gym’s facilities. Fines become final 30 days after received, unless an appeal is requested, and must be paid 20 days after that time.
More fees could be in store for Courthouse Club Fitness if it continues to resist Gov. Kate Brown’s executive order, which closed gyms and limited gatherings statewide.
John Miller, the owner of Courthouse Club Fitness, wrote in Facebook post that has since been deleted that the gym would not financially survive a two-week shutdown.
In a Facebook post from last Wednesday, Courthouse Club Fitness announced it would be open again by Friday following Thanksgiving.
Silverton police present at the protest said the department did not intend to resort to arrests or citations for health order violations and are opting instead to educate the public.
One Silverton-area man, Darwin, said the gym’s pool has been essential for his physical therapy since he had surgery on his ankle more than six years ago.
Darwin says he still needs to go to the gym at least three times a week to keep his ankle from twisting up.
“I couldn’t even stand on my toes until I found that pool,” he said.
In September, OSHA reported that it issued 18 citations to employers for violating the state’s COVID-19 restrictions. By October, that number had grown to 32.
Fines for willful violations can amount to as much as $14,000 while those deemed unintentional can range from $100 to $2,000.
Several dozen protesters armed with Trump paraphernalia demonstrated at the home of an inspector with the Occupational and Safety Hazard Agency (OSHA) in Silverton who allegedly fined the gym. Few of those present wore face masks.
Among them was Joey Gibson, founder of the far-right Patriot Prayer group, who organized a Trump rally in Portland where one of its members was shot and killed in September.
Gibson was one of six men accused of inciting a riot between Patriot Prayer and anti-fascists outside of a bar in Northeast Portland on May Day of 2019. The Vancouver, Washington resident has since been sued by the bar’s owner for $1 million.
He was indicted for felony riot by the Multnomah County District Attorney on August 15, 2019. He pleaded not guilty.
Gibson described his early days of activism as “a little bit aggressive” and said on Sunday he only wanted to inspire the OSHA inspector "to do the right thing."
“If people want to go to a gym to work out, they need to understand the risk they're taking and that's their right," Gibson said.
On September 4, Facebook took down Gibson and Patriot Prayer’s pages as part of their "ongoing efforts to remove violent social militias from our platforms.”
Topics of discussion at Sunday’s protest ranged from politics to unsubstantiated allegations of mass voter fraud pushed by Republican state attorney general candidate Michael Cross.
Among the most common complaints from Silverton protesters related to their distrust of news outlet’s coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Darwin says he gets his news from Breitbart and Newsmax after becoming disillusioned with network news stations like ABC, CBS, and NBC. Even Fox News has gone “too far left,” he said.
Robert Sisk, a Silverton retiree, was the lone counter-protester on Sunday demonstrating against what he called intimidation and harassment.
"Silverton is a peaceful town and we want it to stay that way," Sisk said.
A journalism major, Sisk said he likes to get news from both sides of the political aisle from the Washington Post to the New York Times and even CNN and Fox News.
“I analyze the news rather than just absorb it,” Sisk said. “I always take it with a grain of salt to see what the slant is.”
On Sunday, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 1,599 new confirmed and presumed cases of COVID-19 and nine more deaths, raising the state’s total caseload to 74,120 and the death toll to 905.
As of Sunday, the statewide occupancy rate for ICU beds was 76% while non-ICU medical beds were 81% occupied.
The OHA further reported that 539 people in Oregon are now hospitalized with the virus as the governor weighs convening another special session this year to pass more pandemic relief.