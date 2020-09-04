(The Center Square) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown held a press conference Friday to address civil unrest in Portland, police reform, and state efforts to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.
Looking back on police reform passed by the state legislature earlier this summer, Brown said she expects recommendations.
"Like many of you, I too am angry that black and brown Oregonians continue to fear for their lives and for their families,” Brown said. “These accomplishments are just a start."
Brown acknowledged that she and other elected leaders “need to continue to be held accountable” for making more progress on police reform and racial disparities.
The governor also referenced her plan to stop the violence in Portland with a combination of increased police presence and a forum with protest leaders.
Brown said that Oregon State Police Superintendent Travis Hampton had contacted them on her behalf in advance.
As in past months, Brown announced Portland will be relying on members of law enforcement to police protests and not the National Guard.
"There needs to be a community-wide effort to stop the violence, because the violence must stop,” Brown said. "We must be tireless in our pursuit of racial justice, we must be tireless in our pursuit of accountability for law enforcement. And we must also work together with responsible law enforcement to end violence and arson in Portland. This needs to happen immediately."
While Brown, Oregon Health Authority Director Patrick Allen, and state epidemiologist Dr. Dean Sidelinger voiced optimism about COVID-19 case rates in Oregon, they warned that Oregonians still need to exercise caution while engaging in Labor Day weekend festivities.
According to Allen, the state has seen a 30 percent drop in weekly COVID-19 cases since they shot up in July.
Last week, Allen said, marked a one-month marathon of falling COVID-19 case rates, although the number of weekly deaths attributed to COVID-19 saw a marginal increase.
The state’s current COVID-19 model, Sidelinger said, shows each person infected with COVID-19 is now infecting an average of less than one other person.
Sidelinger added that the holiday weekend "could erase all those gains” if Oregonians are not careful.
Brown estimated late last month that it could take as many as 200 days for Oregon's schools to meet state health requirements for in-person instruction.
Oregon’s K-12 schools and colleges will overwhelmingly reopen online throughout September.
University of Oregon officials said in August that it will operate under a hybrid model which includes a small amount of onsite instruction.
Brown encouraged Oregonians traveling during Labor Day weekend to “stay local” and “stay outside.”
“We know gatherings can spread COVID-19, especially among those without symptoms, who unknowingly spread the disease,” Brown said. “If you want to get together with others in a small group, do it outdoors, your risk of getting infected is lower. Stay safe by covering your face, wear a face covering or a mask. It will protect you and the people around you.”
On Thursday, the Oregon Health Authority reported five new deaths and 268 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide case count to 27,601 and death total to 475.
Meanwhile, Oregon lawmakers are pushing Brown to convene a third special legislative session this fall to tackle a host of civil and fiscal issues.
During a Thursday committee meeting, Rep. Alissa Keny-Guyer, D-Portland, said a third special session is critical if the legislature wants to pass policing reform when it is most needed.
“I know that many of my constituents and myself included feel frustrated by the lack of urgency in addressing the reform that’s so badly needed, both at the city and state level,” Keny-Guyer said. “I urge the presiding officers and the governor to push for a third special session so that we can take care of these really pressing needs.”
As recently as two weeks ago, the Oregon School Boards Association (OSBA) and others were actively seeking state action limiting liability related to COVID-19 lawsuits.
“In our opinion such protection is necessary before Oregon students return to class in person,” said OSBA Communications Director Alex Pulaski. “It remains our hope that the Legislature will come back into special session in September to address this issue.”
In Oregon, many school districts depend on an insurance pool for their liability coverage, called Property and Casualty Coverage for Education (PACE). PACE stopped providing coverage for communicable diseases on July 1. OSBA partly co-administrates PACE, Pulaski said.
Last month, Oregon lawmakers passed 11 bills in under 24 hours, which closed a billion-dollar budget hole, tweaked state rules on unemployment benefits, and strengthened restrictions on use of force restrictions by law enforcement.
Gov. Brown has not publicly indicated whether she will call a third special session this month.