(The Center Square) – Months of ongoing civil unrest in Portland have prompted Oregon Gov. Kate Brown to declare a state of emergency in the city through Wednesday in anticipation of mounting election day tensions.
Brown signed an executive order on Monday afternoon charging Oregon State Police Superintendent Terri Davie and Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese with leading policing efforts starting 5 p.m. Monday through 5 p.m. Wednesday.
National Guard Major General Michael Stencel was further authorized by Brown to deploy the state national guard if need be.
The governor announced the developments during a press conference on Monday marking the the second time she has sent in state police to Portland in just under two months.
“I want to be very, very clear that voter intimidation and political violence will not be tolerated,” Brown said. “Not from the left, not from the right and not from the center. Not this week, not any week in Oregon.”
Brown clarified on Monday that no additional state police would be federally deputized to carry out election day policing beyond the several dozen that retain their federal deputization despite protests from Portland City Hall.
Reese did not say whether his deputies intend to use tear gas on election day in light of Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler banning the Portland Police Bureau from doing so.
The bureau announced its own intent last week to step up its policing efforts on election day despite its failure over the summer to intervene in a street brawl between anti-fascists and the far-right Proud Boys.
During Monday’s conference Davie addressed an “incident" over the weekend concerning reports of armed individuals allegedly sighted at a ballot drop in Springfield.
Davie said that law enforcement agencies are communicating with county election officials about the matter, but did not share any further details.
The incident in question relates to reports made to a state election security helpline alleging that armed individuals were seen near a ballot box at Springfield’s Lively Park. A drive-by Trump rally was scheduled in the area that day and included some armed participants, according to posts to social media from attendees.
A letter from Mary B. McCord of the Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection at Georgetown University addressed to the Oregon State Police and the Lane County sheriff claimed that groups of unidentified armed individuals blocked and turned several away some voters trying to deposit their ballots.
The Election Protection Coalition—which includes the ACLU of Oregon, the Rural Organizing Project, the Oregon Food Bank, and the Oregon Justice Resource Center—sent a letter to Oregon’s Attorney General and Secretary of State sharing a similar account of events.
"When one voter attempted to drive to the ballot drop box, the trucks at issue were parked such that they were on either side of his car," the coalition wrote. "The individuals from the trucks asked him to roll down his window and asked where he was going. The voter was concerned for the safety of himself and his child, who was in the car. Rather than proceeding to the drop box, the voter instead left without depositing his ballot.”
On Monday, Brown blamed President Donald Trump for casting doubt on the electoral process after months of criticizing the reliability of mail-in ballots.
"Other than comments from the president of the United States discouraging Americans from voting by mail, I am not aware of threats and suppression happening throughout Oregon," Brown said. "I do know that students at our universities were concerned about the safety and security of vote by mail because of the president's comments.”
Since the Oregon began holding vote by mail elections at the turn of the millennium, the state has seen presidential election turnout increase by more than 5%, according to a report by state legislative staff.
That same report concluded that of the 60.9 million ballots cast in the past 19 years, only .00006% ballots were found to be fraudulent.