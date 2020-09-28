(The Center Square) — Weekend demonstrations by far-right activists in Portland did not produce the violence of past demonstrations, but Oregon law enforcement is again under fire for alleged brutality against the press.
Videos posted to social media on Saturday show Oregon police officers using force against journalists and bystanders documenting Saturday night demonstrations outside of downtown Portland’s Multnomah County Justice Center.
Among those featured in the videos shot by New York Times reporter Mike Baker was photographer John Rudoff, who alleged that two officers shoved him to the ground where he hit his head against a sidewalk.
Rudoff said he was wearing a helmet labeled "PRESS" at the time and is uninjured. He claimed he has seen similar conduct by Portland police in the past week.
"Actions have consequences; and they should gave some of their less-warranted actions accordingly," Rudoff wrote in a Facebook post.
Videos also show Oregon Public Broadcasting reporter Sergio Olmos being shoved into a tree by police officers Saturday night.
The video spurred a response by Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, who mobilized the Oregon State Police and Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday to police rallies by the far-right Proud Boys group in north Portland.
Brown tweeted on Sunday that an investigation into the incidents will be conducted by the top officers of the involved law enforcement agencies.
"Free speech and free press are two of my core values," Brown said. "I take the use of physical force by law enforcement officers seriously, whether it involves members of the public or the media."
On Sunday, the ACLU of Oregon denounced law enforcement for tolerating past street violence by extremist groups as well as police brutality.
It further demanded that an independent prosecutor investigate what it described as a "brutal police response to protesters and journalists."
Derek Carmon, a spokesperson with the Portland Police Bureau, said Saturday's incidents will undergo the PPB's review process and spur "corrective action" if deemed "out of policy."
The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office reported on Sunday that a total of 30 arrests were made over the weekend during various protests.
As of Monday, Portland's Independent Police Review board is reviewing 41 open investigations into the bureau as well as 168 complaints against it by city residents.