A medical assistant carries a COVID-19 sample at a COVID-19 testing site in Woodburn, Oregon on October 24, 2020. The free drive-thru service is run by Woodburn Ambulance SvC Inc. serving northern Marion County. The team there often see as 100 Oregonians a day, according to Woodburn Ambulance Director of Operations Toni Grimes. Results, collected with a large cotton swab, can be processed in as little as three to five days.