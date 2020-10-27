(The Center Square) – More than 1.2 million COVID-19 antigen tests are headed to Oregon as flu season flares up, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced.
The state will be receiving a total of 1,270,000 Abbott BinaxNOW COVID-19 antigen tests, which can gauge whether a person has contracted and developed immunity from the virus, the department announced Monday.
"The rapid point of care tests, which can diagnose coronavirus infection in as little as 15 minutes, will be distributed at the discretion of Gov. Kate Brown to support testing K-12 students, teachers, nursing home patients and staff, higher education, critical infrastructure, first responders, and other priorities as she deems fit," a department statement read.
State officials have stressed in recent weeks that when cold weather sets in, testing will be even more important to properly identify COVID-19 cases from flus and common colds.
Another 76,000 rapid tests have been set aside for testing vulnerable populations, namely Oregon nursing homes and assisted living facilities, the department reported.
A total of 398,000 rapid tests have been sent to Oregon by the federal government by the start of this week.
As of Monday, nearly 90% of Oregon counties were in Phase 2 of reopening in which non-essential businesses like bars and restaurants may open for onsite services with limited capacity and 10 p.m. curfews.
Over the weekend, the Oregon Health Authority reported the state's positivity rate for COVID-19 had reached 8.9%, above the national average of 5.9%.
Brown's own threshold for reopening classrooms for onsite learning is 5% or less for three straight weeks.
Only four counties – Washington, Clackamas, Malheur, and Multnomah – remain in Phase 1.
Multnomah and Malheur further remain on the state's "Watch List" as high-risk areas for spreading COVID-19.
Portland's home county of Multnomah to the west has seen positivity rates of 6% for the past three weeks while rural Malheur to the east has seen positivity rates of 20% and above over the same time period.
Lane and Umatilla Counties, which remain in Phase 2, are also on the state's "Watch List."
Lane has seen its positivity rate rise steadily from 5.9% to 7.2% over the past three weeks while Umatilla has slowly declined from 18% to 12%.
These numbers come as cities like Portland brace for a potential influx of COVID-19 patients from northern Idaho, where cases are quickly rising.
So far, the vast majority of those who have died from the virus are elderly, but young people disproportionately account for those infected with it.
Hundreds of Oregon's public schools are resorting to online instruction as case rates rise, but a private Christian school in Umatilla is challenging Brown's orders, which it describes as religious discrimination.
On Monday, the state's death toll from people with COVID-19 reached 655 as statewide cases totaled 42,436.