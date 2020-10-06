(The Center Square) — Families with the Open Oregon Schools group rallied at the state capitol in Salem Monday calling on Gov. Kate Brown to let their children return to brick and mortar schools.
Organized by Oregon mother Shalyse Olson, the group makes the case that reopening school districts is critical for children's mental health and helping overwhelmed working parents pay the bills.
"It is not OK that we don't get to share what we don't feel comfortable with and that we have to go along with the metrics or what the school boards decide," Olson said.
About 200 people attended Monday's rally on the steps of the capitol building where hundreds of Oregon teachers and parents held a drive-by rally in July calling on Brown to keep schools closed. Medford and Bend saw similar rallies on Monday.
Open Oregon Schools requested that all attendees wear face masks, which at least half did.
Stay-at-home mother Mandy Whitman said her son, a second-grader, has not adjusted well to online learning.
"He cries, he doesn't know what to do," Whitman said. "I don't know how to help him through certain things and he misses his schoolmates. There's no reason why our kids shouldn't be getting the right level of education right now."
For Whitman, the state's concern about the COVID-19 pandemic is "overblown."
In August, Brown developed a set of metrics for reopening schools based on test positivity rate and COVID-19 caseloads to decide whether counties could reopen local school districts.
Counties must have no more than 10 positive cases per 100,000 residents or a positivity rate of less than 5% for three consecutive weeks to reopen classes.
Students with special needs are encouraged by the state to attend in-person classes.
More than two-thirds of Oregon counties failed to meet those metrics by the first days of school in September, save for small rural counties such as Wheeler where no cases have been reported all summer.
When Oregon wildfires began heating up in earnest around Labor Day, most COVID-19 test sites shut down, complicating test positivity rates for counties across the state.
The Oregon Department of Education has temporarily stopped using test positivity rates as a measure for reopening and instead resorted to case rate and case counts.
A study by the Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and Mass General Hospital for Children found that among 192 children ages 0-22, 49 children tested positive for COVID-19, while another 18 children had late-onset, COVID-19-related illnesses.
The infected children were shown to have a significantly higher level of virus in their airways than hospitalized adults in ICUs for COVID-19 treatment, the Harvard Gazette reported.
“During this COVID-19 pandemic, we have mainly screened symptomatic subjects, so we have reached the erroneous conclusion that the vast majority of people infected are adults," Alessio Fasano, director of the Mucosal Immunology and Biology Center at the MGH, told the Harvard Gazette. "However, our results show that kids are not protected against this virus. We should not discount children as potential spreaders for this virus.”
Salem basketball coach and business development manager Travis Newton said reopening schools can be a lifeline for children who are exposed to domestic abuse at home.
"Having our children at home is a much greater risk to their lives and physical wellbeing than the possibility of getting sick," Newton said. "Yeah, there's a possibility they could get sick. There's also a possibility that a child could lose their life or be abused. I'd rather a child get sick."
A Kaiser Family Foundation poll of 377 parents from July found 63% supported opening schools later to minimize COVID-19 case rates.
Another 32% wanted schools to reopen sooner to aid working parents.
Around 91% of parents of color were concerned about their children becoming sick from returning to school compared to 55% of white parents.
Salem choir director Julia Fabrizio said that reopening schools is important for underprivileged families with no internet access.
"There is no doubt we are battling a virus," Fabrizio said. "Many say we will get through this together and that we are all in the same boat. And I respectfully disagree. We may be in the same storm, but we are not all in the same boat."
According U.S. Census Bureau data, around 16% of Oregonian households reported having no internet broadband subscription between 2014 and 2018.
"I speak out for the children who do not have a home and whose mother drives them to the school parking lot so they can access their school's internet so they can sit in their car to do their homework on their chrome books," Fabrizio said.
At least six Oregon rural school districts that reopened for in-person learning in September reported a combined total of 11 new COVID-19 cases last week in Wasco, Morrow, Coos, Umatilla, Curry, and Douglas counties.
The Oregon Health Authority has reported 35,049 cases of COVID-19 in the state to date since the first case was reported on Feb. 28. As of Monday, 572 people have died of the virus in Oregon.
The economic downturn brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic has left school districts with grim balance sheets.
Passed by state lawmakers last year, the Student Success Act would have poured $2 billion into state schools every other year, shrinking class sizes and funding student counseling services.
The act was paid for through a 0.57% corporate activities tax on businesses earning more than $1 million.
Oregon's Student Investment Account is now expected to have only $150 million, down from projections of $472 million.
Portland Public Schools will get $13 million thanks to cuts made by lawmakers in August – less than half of the $39 million originally anticipated.
The school district plans on conducting classes online only through at least Nov. 5.