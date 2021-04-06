(The Center Square) – Oregon is expanding its vaccine eligibility to all residents over 16 years old starting April 19, Gov. Kate Brown announced Tuesday.
“We are locked in a race between vaccine distribution and the rapid spread of COVID-19 variants,” the governor said in a statement. “Today, Oregon will pass the threshold of 2 million vaccine doses administered. And yet, in communities across Oregon, COVID-19 is spreading at concerning rates.”
“We must move as quickly as possible to get more shots in arms,” the governor added.
More than 2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and over 784,000 individuals have been fully vaccinated in Oregon as of Tuesday, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
The announcement comes after Brown’s office said last Friday that everyone with underlying health conditions 16 years and older, along with front-line workers and their families, would be eligible for vaccination starting Monday, April 5.
The move also aligns Oregon with the federal government’s updated vaccination deadline.
President Joe Biden on Tuesday moved up the federal government’s deadline to make all American adults eligible for vaccination to April 19, up from the previous May 1 deadline.
“Let me be deadly earnest with you: We aren’t at the finish line,” Biden warned Tuesday at the White House. “We still have a lot of work to do.”