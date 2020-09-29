(The Center Square) — Data from the U.S. Department of Labor confirms what many Oregonians have known for months: it can take an unbearably long time to get unemployment benefits.
Kimberlynn Bishop of Central Point, Oregon filed for unemployment benefits 18 weeks ago after losing her job as a caregiver at Medford’s Northridge Center Assisted Living last spring.
Bishop said she received three weeks in benefits before being abruptly cut off. As a mother of three children, two of whom are in school and learning from home, finding new work is not an option.
“Unemployment is putting more people in the hole than helping,” Bishop said.
Bishop said the family is relying on her husband’s income from carpet cleaning and barely keeping up with their mounting bills.
According to DOL data, around 78% of U.S. workers who received their first unemployment benefits in August had waited an average of 70 days.
More than 38% of Oregonians who were paid their first unemployment benefits that month waited for the same amount of time, DOL data showed.
DOL standards require 87% of all first-time filers for unemployment benefits to receive them within 21 days after their first eligible week of payments.
Hundreds of thousands of Oregonians who filed claims in March during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic struggled for months without payments, including three workers who The Center Square spoke with in July.
News of the DOL’s findings comes as the Oregon Employment Department’s plan to replace its decades-old computer system has been delayed further.
A Colorado company, Fast Consulting, was chosen by the OED to conduct the five-year IT overhaul, with a price tag that stands around $123 million.
The decision has been challenged by a competitor for the OED contract, forcing the OED to review its selection process, delaying the project even further. OED spokespeople did not identify what company issued the challenge and how long the selection process will now take.
The state worked through its previous backlog over the summer and has paid more than $4.4 billion in unemployment benefits since March. At least 49,000 Oregonians are still stuck in a lengthy review process known as adjudication.
In 2015, state auditors reported to the Oregon Secretary of State’s office that the OED’s computer system has not been replaced since the department’s founding in 1993.
“Employment’s computer systems were initially developed over 20 years ago and use an outdated computer programming language,” auditors wrote in their report. “Agency managers describe the systems as inflexible, making programming changes time‐consuming and often impractical.”
As reported by the Oregonian, the state was given around $86 million by the federal dollars as far back as 2009 to overhaul the OED’s computer system. The state has yet to spend that money over the course of three governorships.
The OED announced that the federal Lost Wages Assistance Program paying out $300 in extra weekly unemployment benefits via the federal Lost Wages Program will still move forward on Wednesday as planned.
Earlier this month, the OED announced that Disaster Unemployment Insurance is also available for jobless workers affected by the increasingly contained, but ongoing wildfires burning across the state.