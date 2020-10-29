(The Center Square) – Amid months of jammed phone lines and IT troubleshooting, the Oregon Employment Department (OED) is now contending with thousands of payouts its director says went to the wrong people.
Acting OED Director David Gerstenfeld confirmed as much on Wednesday and reported that as many as 40,000 people were sent a $300 weekly benefit paid for by the federal Lost Wages Assistance program without ever applying.
The program began in Oregon during September and paid out just six weeks of unemployment benefits for jobless Oregonians who already received unemployment benefits this summer.
Around $344 million in such payments have gone to nearly 240,000 people in the state to date, the department reported.
Most people who were sent the payments by accident, according to Gerstenfeld, may still be able to keep the money if they formally apply for benefits.
“A very large majority of those people do actually meet the eligibility requirements to get those benefits,” Gerstenfeld said. “They just hadn’t yet completed the certification.”
To qualify for Lost Wages Assistance, anyone on regular unemployment benefits must apply online and attest how the COVID-19 pandemic cost them their job—a step not required of Pandemic Unemployment Assistance beneficiaries.
People should apply as quickly as possible to make sure their eligibility is recorded promptly, the director warned.
Gerstenfeld also said on Wednesday that the deadline to apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance related to the state’s deadly wildfires has been extended to November 27. The program particularly applies to residents of Western and Southwestern Oregon.
Meanwhile, the more than 41,000 Oregonians who were stuck in the state’s claims review process known as adjudication in September will probably not see their cases resolved until the end of the year, Gerstenfeld said.
However, most of those waiting have already received benefits in advance through the “Benefits as You Wait” program, according to the director. Anyone ultimately found ineligible can pay back the money come tax season.
Gerstenfeld added that employers should anticipate higher payroll taxes next year to bankroll the state’s unemployment insurance trust fund. This will likely see most businesses moving into the fourth of eight tax brackets, he said.
The Oregon Employment Department still faces a class action lawsuit filed by 13 Oregonians in July who allege the department subjected them to undue hardship while they waited weeks for benefits.
Last week, Multnomah County Circuit Court Judge Judith Matarazzo expanded the class to anyone waiting four weeks or longer for all types of unemployment benefits, which could potentially add thousands more plaintiffs to the lawsuit.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Oregon's unemployment rate fell from 8.5% in August to 8% in September—slightly above the national rate of 7.9% last month.