(The Center Square) — As Oregon enters a two-week long shutdown, the state's employment department is gearing up for what could be another mountain of benefits to pay out.
Effective Wednesday, bars and restaurants will close for indoor dining service and resort to take-out, which industry members expect will devastate the state's workforce.
State Employment Economist Gail Krumenauer reported on Tuesday that Oregon's unemployment in October stood at 6.9%.
Acting Oregon Employment Department Director David Gerstenfeld said he anticipates at least 51,000 Oregonians could be filing claims in the coming days.
"It's really hard to predict because this is almost exactly the time that each year we start to see a regular seasonal increase in claim filings," Gerstenfeld said. "And between that, the unpredictability of the recession that we're in now, not knowing what that was going to do to our regular seasonal increase, and just not having a lot of historical data about how pandemics affect employment, there's a lot of unknowns."
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Oregonians applying for unemployment benefits would be subjected to a "waiting week" in which they would forgo benefits as their application is reviewed.
That rule still applies to Oregonians who applied for aid through the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program which assists contract workers.
States have since been granted the right by the federal government to waive waiting weeks for all other jobless benefits claimants.
The amount of money Oregonians can expect to receive depends on whether they filed during the time period in which the federal government boosted state benefits.
But Gerstenfeld estimates that a fourth of people waiting on waiting week payments may have to wait longer as the department works on processing them.
The director said on Wednesday that he expects the state to start issuing these payments before Thanksgiving. He clarified that applicants should assume their claim will be handled if they are not contacted by the department.
"You don't need to do anything to get this money," Gerstenfeld said. "This is a situation where, even if their claim requires some manual processing, we are working on that and people don't have to do anything additional in order to receive the payment."
Gerstenfeld said the department is confident that the state's WorkShare program applicants will be paid by the end of December.
Waiting on payouts has been a trying experience on thousands of Oregonians this year as the state is still well behind federal standards for unemployment payouts.