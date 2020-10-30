(The Center Square) — Whenever a potential vaccine for COVID-19 is approved for the masses, Oregonians will have the choice to get a shot in the arm straight from their local dentist.
Oregon Health and Science University announced on Thursday that 30 dentists will begin training to vaccinate patients as soon as next week. The curriculum is developed by OHSU along with the Oregon Dental Association and the Board of Dentistry.
Oregon is the lone state in the nation to allow dentists to administer any vaccine to all age groups thanks to a state law passed by the legislature in 2019.
The law was intended to recruit dentists to help reach the state’s health goals of vaccinating at least 70% of Oregon adults with flu shots by 2020 as well as administering the HPV vaccine to curb throat and oral cancers.
It is unknown what storage a final COVID-19 vaccine will require should one be approved by the federal and state government.
Immunization rates in Oregon may be on the line because of the pandemic.
According to a May report from the Oregon Health Authority, half of all Oregon families surveyed canceled or rescheduled immunizations for their children out of concerns about contracting COVID-19 from doctor’s visits. Another 65% of respondents reduced or limited well-child visits.
The goal through OHSU's training is narrow that gap by providing patients with the vaccines they need at the dentist if they are not making it to their primary care doctor.
The Oregon Health Authority reported on Thursday that 3,170 people in the state are hospitalized from COVID-19 as Portland braces for a potential wave of COVID-19 inpatients from North Idaho.
OHSU reported that it was treating as many as 10 COVID-19 inpatients as of Wednesday while another 216 more people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 are hospitalized across the state.
In the meantime, the state is stepping up its testing capabilities after announcing an influx of test kits this week.
The Oregon State University will be conducting door-to-door COVID-19 testing and gathering nasal swab samples from some 600 Eugene residents with the help of the University of Oregon on November 7 and 8.
Each testing team will consist of an Oregon State student, a University of Oregon student, and a health professional.
OSU has done similar testing in Corvallis, Bend, Newport to gauge the spread of COVID-19 across the state.
The testing is free to residents and participation is voluntary. Results should be sent to participants within 5 to 10 days.
Oregon State University and University of Oregon researchers will be sampling wastewater from Eugene and Springfield to test for COVID-19 as well.
Eugene, a city of more than 172,000 people, makes up nearly half of Lane County’s population which has seen 2,454 COVID-19 cases and 27 reported deaths from the virus.
Lane County was placed on Gov. Kate Brown's “Watch List” earlier this month as positivity rates for COVID-19 have hovered around 6% and above for the past three weeks. The statewide average as of this week stood at 7.4%. Rural Oregon counties to the east continue to see rates as high as 25% and up.
Oregon’s total COVID-19 caseload stands at 43,793 and the death toll at 673 based on OHA data from Thursday.