A medical assistant takes a sample from a driver at a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in Woodburn, Oregon on October 24, 2020. The site is run by Woodburn Ambulance SvC Inc. serving northern Marion County. The team there often see as 100 Oregonians a day, according to Woodburn Ambulance Director of Operations Toni Grimes. Results, collected with a large cotton swab, can be processed in as little as three to five days.