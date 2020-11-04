(The Center Square) — The Democratic majority in the Oregon legislature is not likely to balloon its numbers to the super majority it hoped for, incoming election results show.
After expanding their hold on every statewide office on Tuesday night, Democratic lawmakers are falling short in several key races needed to reach quorum—or the minimum number of lawmakers needed to do business—in both chambers of the legislature.
State Senate
As of Wednesday afternoon, Democrat Deb Patterson was leading her opponent, state Sen. Denyc Boles, by 3.5% in the race to represent the state's 10th Senate District.
A former Marion County Commissioner, Boles was among the state Republicans to participate in a walkout protest last year to delay a vote on a carbon emissions bill backed by Gov. Kate Brown.
The state senator pushed for reopening Oregon schools during the COVID-19 pandemic and is largely backed by the state's timber industry.
Patterson has pushed for more green energy jobs, lowering health care costs, and is backed by a number of unions.
In the race for Oregon's 27th Senate District, Republican state Sen. Tim Knopp was leading Democrat Eileen Kiely by just 1,546 votes.
The multi-million dollar race between the two in Deschutes County, which flipped from President Donald Trump to Joe Biden on Tuesday night, was seen as one of the few contests that could potentially win state Democrats quorum in the state senate.
State House
The race for Oregon's 19th House District was won by Republican Raquel Moore-Green Tuesday night by about four points, denying another critical House seat from a theoretical Democratic super majority in the statehouse.
Moore-Green, a former assistant to state Sen. Jackie Winters, was appointed to replace Winters after her death last year. She ran against Salem City Council member Jacqueline Leung who advocated for affordable housing and education.
Over in the state's 24th House District, Republican Rep. Ron Noble won another two-year term with a 15-point lead over Democrat and entrepreneur Lynnette Shaw.
Going forward
By January, Oregon Democrats will remain in control of the governor's mansion, the full legislature, and every statewide office. But Republicans will hold just enough seats to deny the Democratic majority quorum as they have for the past two years.
If election results hold this week, Oregon's Democrats will retain 38 seats in the House and 18 in the state Senate, two seats shy in both chambers of reaching quorum on their own.
Outgoing Secretary of State Bev Clarno has until December 3 to certify final election results.