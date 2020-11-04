(The Center Square) — Oregon's Democratic candidates retained and reclaimed territory in the state's executive offices on Tuesday night.
Democratic State Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum took in 1.1 million votes on Tuesday night beating her opponent, Republican Air Force veteran Michael Cross, by about seven points.
Rosenblum has emerged as an active critic and legal challenger of the Trump Administration during her tenure in office and taken it to court over federal agents' deployment to Portland this summer to handle protests against police brutality.
Tobias Read will continue his duties as Washington Treasurer after beating entrepreneur and Republican Jeff Gudman by three points and taking in about a million votes.
As a state representative, Read sponsored legislation protecting whistleblowers and banning rent increases during first year of month-to-month tenancies.
The Secretary of State's office will be filled by Democrat Shemia Fagan as of Tuesday night's results which saw her oust Republican Kim Thatcher by 11 points and more than a million votes.
Thatcher endorsed Trump in 2016, but shared Fagan's support for the state's vote by mail system despite President Donald Trump's condemnation of it in past months.
It will fall to Fagan as Secretary of State to redistrict the state's legislative districts next year if state lawmakers cannot come to an agreement.
Oregon's Secretary of State Bev Clarno will have until December 3 to certify final election results.