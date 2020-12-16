(The Center Square) — Nine homeless Oregonians may have a roof over their heads in the first weeks of 2021 as part of a state housing program approved this fall.
Project Turnkey was intended to house as many as 1,000 displaced survivors of this past summer's wildfires and the chronically homeless in 20 hotels bought by the state.
According to Megan Loeb, associate program officer with the Oregon Community Foundation, the program will house its first applicants well after winter begins.
Speaking with lawmakers on Tuesday, Loeb said that at least nine applicants are on track to quality for the program and can expect to be housed by January 31. More approvals will follow by February and beyond.
According to Loeb, eight wildfire-affected Oregon counties have begun acquiring hotel rooms and are working with two real estate consultants hired by the state to close negotiations.
“Our advisory committee was really impressed by the thoughtful and high quality proposed projects,” Loeb said. “We are working as quickly as we can with fidelity and reasonable due diligence to move through this process.”
Housing relief is among the most pressing concerns for Oregon lawmakers as winter weather rolls in ahead of the December 31 deadline to extend the state's eviction moratorium.
A landlord bailout fund is among the big pieces of housing relief on the table for state lawmakers this year with a proposed amount of $150 million.
Landlords would see reimbursement of up to 80% by the state so long as they forgive 20% of back rent up front.
State lawmakers are now debating an amendment that would have tenants sign declarations–short of affidavits—saying their health, work hours, or family life were directly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Qualifying tenants would be on the hook for paying all rent due by July 1 or face eviction.
Tenants who do not qualify for financial hardship will have until March 31 to pay back rent owed from April 1 through December 31 of 2020.
State lawmakers see Monday's special legislative session as an opportunity to revisit additional housing legislation leftover from last spring.
Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek, D-Portland, said on Tuesday she is looking to revive an emergency bill, HB 4001, which put $45 million towards building more homeless shelters statewide regardless of zoning restrictions.
The bill received unanimous support from the House Rules committee, but never saw a vote following a Republican walkout protest earlier this year.
“We had a significant problem in the number of unhoused Oregonians before the pandemic,” Kotek said. “This is a bill that actually was very much needed back in February. We are behind the ball in getting this bill done.”
As many as 15,876 Oregonians were homeless in 2019, according to data from the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness.
A Portland State University study from September found that 35% of the 460 tenants surveyed owed back rent—nearly half of whom were people of color.
Another 53% of respondents said they had cut back on food and medications to make their monthly payment and roughly half said they tapped into savings.
State health officials fear shelter may not come soon enough to stop the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic among Oregon's homeless before winter begins.
On Tuesday, the Oregon Health Authority reported 1,129 new cases and 54 more deaths from the virus, raising the state’s total case count to 96,092 and the death toll to 1,214 people.
The Oregon House Committee on Housing will meet again on Thursday to debate housing relief before the special session on Monday.