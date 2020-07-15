(The Center Square) — Misconduct records for over 1,700 law enforcement members have been made available via public database.
Oregon lawmakers passed legislation requiring the Department of Public Safety Standards and Training (DPSST) to set up an online public database of police agencies’ Brady lists during the state’s special session last month.
The department has now made available a spreadsheet with the names of decertified officers dating back to 1971.
Named after a U.S. Supreme Court case, Brady v. Maryland, Brady lists include impeaching evidence that could serve to exonerate or punish a defendant.
An officer can be added to a Brady list for anything from instances of proven dishonesty or workplace harassment to using excessive force as compiled by a prosecutor.
The DPSST also published a list of public safety professionals whose certifications have been revoked or denied since the bill took effect earlier this June.
A list of all 270 professional standards investigations pending review prior to June 18 of this year was also released by the DPSST.
Oregon’s pending professional standards cases of law enforcement officers:
- 2012: 1
- 2016: 3
- 2017: 9
- 2018: 51
- 2019: 127
- 2020: 79
California, Hawaii, New Jersey, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island do not certify officers.
Georgia decertifies officers but does not contribute to the national registry.
There is no official federal database of Brady lists.
Instead, the International Association of Directors of Law Enforcement Standards and Training created the National Decertification Index to serve a national registry of certificate or license revocations. It provides records from law enforcement agencies in 44 states.
There is pending legislation in several states that could create other statewide databases similar to Oregon.
A Colorado bill signed into law this summer mandates the creation of a Brady list database by January 1, 2022.
A bill in the New York legislature would require a public database including the names of officers terminated for misconduct.
Ohio has several bills that would create database of police use of force.
The Oregon State Police Officers and the Oregon Coalition of Police and Sheriffs could not be immediately reached for comment.