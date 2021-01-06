(The Center Square) — A sixth man is facing charges related to a demonstration in Salem which saw protesters attempt to break into and vandalize the state Capitol building where lawmakers were gathered.
Chandler Pappas, who has connections to the far-right Patriot Prayer and Proud Boys groups, allegedly participated in the event and helped break down the door to the building's northwest antechamber.
The chaotic scene on December 21 was organized by supporters of President Donald Trump and various far-right figures including Patriot Prayer's Joey Gibson to protest the state's health restrictions during a special legislative session.
Health restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic kept the building closed to the general public.
According to a court affidavit, Pappas is accused of spraying five officers with mace during the protest, which could smelled by press in the building that day.
One of the officers named in the affidavit, Anthony Burke, said the spray caused him extreme pain and accused Pappas of inciting the gathered crowd to violence.
Two journalists at the scene that day were assaulted by protesters outside the building as police deployed pepper balls at the crowd at one point.
The Salem Clypian was the first to report on Pappas's arrest on Tuesday.
Pappas was booked at the Marion County Correctional facility on Tuesday and faces six charges of assaulting an officer, and various counts or riot, burglary, and criminal trespass while armed. He was appointed an attorney by the court.
His bail is set at $250,000 and is scheduled to appear in court on January 15.
Pappas was invited to speak at a Proud Boys rally in Portland's Delta Park on September 26 about the killing of Patriot Prayer member Aaron "Jay" Danielson on August 30, which Pappas witnessed.
The shooter, Michael F. Reinoehl, was killed by U.S. Marshals on September 4 near Lacey, Washington.
Pappas is the sixth Capitol protester to face criminal charges ahead of a series of far-right demonstrations slated for Salem in the coming days following a New Year's Day protest at Gov. Kate Brown's residence.
Both protests were declared unlawful assemblies by Salem and state police who have met protests with greater numbers in past weeks.
Oregon State Police announced late Tuesday they are seeking the public's help in identifying a seventh protester who allegedly deployed some type of smoke devices outside the Capitol building on December 21.
Recent far-right protests have drawn condemnation by Salem city leaders.
"When free speech crosses over to physical threats to elected officials, law enforcement, and residents, the City will act to protect public safety,” Salem Mayor Chuck Bennett said.
By contrast, Oregon House Minority Leader, Christine Drazan, R-Canby, seemed to deflect blame for the December 21 protests onto Democratic lawmakers.
“The destruction of property and violence during protests under the banner of any cause is unacceptable and must end," Drazan wrote. "As Oregonians who were locked out of the building, protested and demanded their rightful place in the halls of government, Democrat leaders locked the minority party out of the lawmaking process inside the building."
Another rally at the state Capitol is slated for Wednesday afternoon when U.S. Vice President Mike Pence is expected to certify the 2020 presidential election results.
A separate demonstration is planned for Saturday at a South Salem WinCo store. according to social media posts to protest face mask restrictions.
The Oregon legislature will reconvene on Monday, January 19, just hours before President Trump's last day in office on January 20.