(The Center Square) — A nuclear reactor design from an Oregon-based company has been approved by U.S. officials for development by a Utah energy cooperative that wants to build a power plant in Idaho using the technology.
The design comes from NuScale Power in Portland, which says its small modular, light-water reactor technology can generate up to 60 megawatts of electricity and power more than 50,000 homes. They also include safety features such as self-cooling and automated shutdown, according to NuScale officials.
The design was approved by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission last week. The Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems intends to build 12 of the modular reactors at a U.S. Department of Energy site in eastern Idaho by 2030. The 890-square-mile site includes the Idaho National Laboratory, a nuclear research facility.
“This is a significant milestone not only for NuScale, but also for the entire U.S. nuclear sector and the other advanced nuclear technologies that will follow,” NuScale Chairman and Chief Executive Officer John Hopkins said.
More than $400 million has been spent by the the U.S. Department of Energy since 2014 to speed up the development of these types of reactors which have gained much attention by lawmakers in Congress.
The U.S. Senate additionally passed the bipartisan Nuclear Energy Leadership Act (NELA) in July after it was included as an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) which granted defense appropriations and policies going into 2021.
NELA directs the U.S. Department of Energy to advance research on reactor technology, fuel, and bolstering the nuclear energy workforce.
U.S. Sens. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, and Cory Booker, D-New Jersey, led the effort to include NELA in the NDAA.
“DOE is proud to support the licensing and development of NuScale’s Power Module and other SMR technologies that have the potential to bring clean and reliable power to areas never thought possible by nuclear reactors in the U.S., and soon the world,” Assistant Secretary for Nuclear Energy Rita Baranwal said in a statement.
Founded by Oregon State University Professor Emeritus José Reyes in 2007, NuScale started with just five employees at its Corvallis location where it still has an office. The company is now headquartered in Portland and has offices in the United Kingdom and Richland, Washington.
NuScale's spokespeople said they did not have a current projection of what the design's approval might mean for Oregon’s economy.
Anyone building NuScale power plants around the country, they said, will be supported by and working with NuScale’s Oregon-based teams.
They added that NuScale hired more than 70 employees in the past year, most of them in Oregon. The company expects to hire more technical and support workers in the near-future, they said.