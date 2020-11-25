(The Center Square) — Oregon is adding another layer to the statewide health metrics it uses to determine if counties are fit to reopen as fears over a holiday pandemic surge abound.
On Wednesday, Gov. Kate Brown unveiled four new COVID-19 "risk levels" for Oregon counties — Extreme, High, Moderate, and Lower Risk.
Counties at the extreme risk level will see bar and restaurant capacity limited to outdoor dining for 50 people maximum while theaters and gyms will stay closed.
Retailers and grocery stores are limited to 50% capacity and places of worship are capped at 25% capacity at extreme risk level.
Long-term care facilities at extreme risk level are also limited to outdoor visitations only and home get-togethers are capped at six people from outside an immediate household.
While the state remains under a two-week shutdown for non-essential businesses, Brown warned during a Wednesday press conference that this new system could restrict counties long after the shutdown ends.
County risk levels will be reassessed every two weeks by the Oregon Health Authority.
On Wednesday, the governor's office identified 21 counties as "extreme risk" areas, including Multnomah, Lane, Marion, and Deschutes Counties.
Six other counties were identified as “high risk” while four more were listed as “moderate risk" by the governor's office. Only five were reported as "lower risk."
All Oregon counties will be eligible to resume regular business once the state's two-week shutdown ends on December 3 if they receive OHA approval.
Brown has drawn fire in past days from the state legislature over the state's COVID-19 testing capacity which Oregon lawmakers say needs to be stepped up.
According to a bipartisan letter signed by 32 Oregon lawmakers on November 16, the state's testing rate stood at 22,506 per 100,000 people—the second lowest rate in the nation behind Pennsylvania.
By contrast, California's testing rate has reached 51,770 per 100,000 people and Washington's was 35,753 per 100,000, Oregon lawmakers wrote.
The governor's office has not commented on lawmakers' allegations.
Meanwhile, the state's hospital beds are filling up fast, according to Oregon Health Authority (OHA) data.
On Wednesday afternoon, statewide ICU capacity was at 74% while all non-ICU medical beds were 77% occupied.
OHA data further showed on Wednesday that roughly 30% of 4,262 patients hospitalized for confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 saw hospital stays of up to four days.
Another 28% of patients spent up to nine days hospitalized while 22% spent as long as two weeks or more in the hospital, the OHA reported.
Providence Medical Group in Portland announced it plans to stage makeshift morgues at two of their hospitals in the coming days.
The OHA reported another 1,189 reported cases of COVID-19 and 20 more deaths from the virus on Wednesday, bringing the state's entire case total to 68,503 and the death toll to 867 people.
Oregon has little time left to convene a third special legislative session before 2020 is over to address additional pandemic aid or housing relief.
People traveling this weekend are advised to self-isolate for two weeks if they are coming from or to Oregon, per Brown's orders.