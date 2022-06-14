The Oregon Employment Department (OED) announced the minimum and maximum unemployment insurance benefit amounts would increase about 7% for regular claims filed on or after July 3, 2022. The minimum amount will increase from $171 to $183 per week, and the maximum amount will increase from $733 to $783 per week.
Individuals who file for benefits before July 3 will not be eligible for the larger payments.
State law requires the OED to recalculate weekly minimum and maximum benefit amounts annually based on the average weekly wages Oregon residents earn. The minimum benefit amount is set each year at 15% of the average weekly wage. The maximum is set at 64% of the average weekly wage.
Unemployment insurance is a joint federal and state program that provides temporary monetary benefits to eligible laid-off workers who are actively seeking new employment. Qualifying individuals receive unemployment compensation as a percentage of their lost wages in the form of weekly cash benefits while they search for new employment.
The federal government oversees the general administration of state unemployment insurance programs. The states control the specific features of their unemployment insurance programs, such as eligibility requirements and length of benefits.