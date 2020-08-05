(The Center Square) — Oregon cops are not required to wear body cameras under state law, a reality Oregonian activists want to change for good.
Activists rallied at the Oregon State Capitol in Salem on Tuesday evening demanding body cameras be mandatory for all members of Oregon law enforcement.
Organized by local restaurant owner and long-time activist Jonathan Jones, the event saw community members sharing stories of their own experiences with law enforcement.
Jones launched a petition in July calling for the Salem Police Department to mandate body cameras. The petition demands suspension for officers who turn off their camera while on duty, a public archive of body camera footage, whistleblower protection for officers reporting department misconduct, and de-escalation training. The petition has since gathered 1,827 signatures as of Wednesday.
Jones called on the city to shore up funding for body cameras from the Salem Police Department’s current $48.8 million budget.
“They have a lot of money that can be reallocated,” Jones said. “I know it can because corporations and businesses reallocate their funds all the time.”
Construction on Salem’s new $28 million police station continues this year as the city looks at a $8 million budget shortfall.
A pilot program equipping the Portland Police Bureau’s officers with body cameras was canceled while in development by the Portland City Council earlier this year in light of a $75 million budget shortfall.
A deaf immigrant born and raised in Jamaica, Rian Gaile attended college in Washington, D.C. and has lived in Oregon for the past seven years while working as a sign language interpreter in a number of cities such as Salem and Portland.
“In Jamaica, we also experience police brutality, but here we have some higher standards,” Gaile interpreted. “We have body cams. The technology is available to us. We don’t have the same type of racism in Jamaica, but here, we have the racism on top of the brutality.”
Portland Police Bureau data shows that in the past decade, 20 percent of all subjects in officer-involved shootings in Portland were Black.
Gaile recalled instances in which officers would not use a notepad or texts to communicate with him. He argues body cameras can help hold police accountable for providing reasonable accommodations for deaf community members like himself.
“If we have a body cam, we have recorded what they said to me and what I signed back to them,” Gaile interpreted.
A state report showed that Black drivers made up 5.1 percent of all traffic stops in Oregon in the past decade, despite making up 2.2 percent of Oregon’s population.
By contrast, the state report found that white drivers made up 77.4 percent of all traffic stops in the past decade while making up 86.7 percent of Oregon’s population.
Julianne Jackson described how guns were drawn on her as a child by police and how she was shamed by an officer while in juvenile detention for sharing her story on surviving sexual abuse. If the officers she interacted with had worn body cameras, she said, police might have a better understanding of why communities of color distrust them.
“The way that officer talked to me and disrespected me, I will never forget it,” Jackson said. “Just the way they made me feel responsible, that it was my fault.”
Diversity trainings, Jackson said, is not an end-all solution for mitigating police misconduct, citing times in which police would not intervene to protect her from a long-time stalker.
“There is no proof, that unless you have an open mind, any type of diversity training will assist you,” Jackson said. “I could give you diversity classes until the cows come home and that is not going to change your bias.”
Today, most Oregon State Patrol vehicles and officers are equipped with cameras, according to OSP Captain Timothy R. Fox. That comes with a price of around $100 per month in data storage costs, Fox said.
Oregon state law also requires video footage must protect the identities of suspects, leaving agencies to spend thousands of hours editing footage before making it publicly available.
The Portland Police Bureau was hit by a lawsuit last month for recording live video feed of the faces of protesters against police brutality.
The Oregon State Police Department currently makes up $535 million of Oregon’s $80.8 billion biennial budget.
Proposed budget cuts by Oregon lawmakers ahead of next week’s special legislative session would delay vehicle and ammunition purchases for the Oregon State Police Department.
Cuts proposed by Oregon Gov. Kate Brown in May would slash the department’s budget by up to $27 million, cutting nearly 200 positions primarily in rural areas.
The Oregon state legislature meets for its second special session this year starting Monday, August 10.