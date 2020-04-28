(The Center Square) – The independent federal agency tasked with protecting the rights of private sector workers filed a notice of complaint and scheduled a hearing against an Oregon-based contract employee’s union.
Members of the National Association of Broadcast Employees and Technicians – The Broadcasting and Cable Television Workers Sector of the Communication Workers of America, AFL-CIO, Local 51 (NABET-CWA 51) have been requested to attend a hearing before an administrative law judge of the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB).
The NLRB states in its complaint that the union “has been restraining and coercing employees in the exercise of rights guaranteed” in the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA) and has engaged in unfair labor practices affecting commerce as defined by the act.
The NLRB, Region 19 in Seattle filed the complaint on behalf of Oregon resident Jeremy Brown, an ABC/ESPN cameraman, who in July 2019 filed charges against the union for demanding that he pay union dues as a condition of employment.
Brown is represented by the nonprofit organization, the National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation, which won the landmark private union case, CWA v Beck, before the U.S. Supreme Court.
In Beck, the Supreme Court ruled that private sector workers who choose not to join a union can only be required to pay a portion of union dues specific to the union’s collective bargaining, contract administration, and grievance adjustment-related functions. Dues cannot be required to be paid for any other union activities.
The court also required unions to inform non-member employees of the reduced amount of fees owed and a copy of an independent audit of the union’s expenses.
According to the complaint, Brown worked for his employer for 22 years in Oregon before becoming a contract employee in 2016. As a non-Right to Work state, Oregon permits unions to require employees to pay fees as a condition of employment. However, this slightly changed after Beck.
The complaint notes that in February 2019, Brown received a letter from NABET-WCA 51 officials informing him that he belonged to a monopoly bargaining unit under union control and was required to pay an initiation fee of approximately $6,431. Two months later, the union sent him another letter alleging that he owed an additional $3,429.60 in unpaid union dues from the period of December 2016 to January 2019, and stated that if he did not pay the dues he would not be “eligible for future employment.”
On June 4, 2019, Brown emailed union president Carrie Biggs-Adams requesting Beck objector information. He has yet to receive a response, yet the union has continued to deduct fees from his paycheck associated with representational and non-representational activities, according to the complaint.
NLRB Region 19 argues that the union violated the NLRA by failing to provide Brown “with a good faith determination of the sum amount of reduced fees and dues” that union nonmembers can pay. It also did not provide him with a “detailed apportionment” of the union’s expenses or inform him of the correct way to submit a Beck objection.
“NABET bosses threatened Jeremy Brown’s livelihood just so they could stuff thousands of his hard-earned dollars into their pockets in clear violation of his rights,” Mark Mix, president of the National Right to Work Foundation, said. “Although we are encouraged that NLRB Region 19 has taken steps to prosecute the union for this blatant malfeasance, cases like this demonstrate why every state must enact Right to Work protections for their workers so none are forced to subsidize union activities as a condition of employment.”
The complaint demands that the union immediately change Brown’s employment status to a non-member Beck objector. It also requests that the administrative judge at the hearing require the union to reimburse Brown “for non-representational dues and fees collected since April 2019” and in the future only deduct a portion of the fees allowed by law.