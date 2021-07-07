(The Center Square) – Former state lawmaker Mike Nearman will see his Oregon House seat go to former aide Anna Scharf after being handily refused reappointment on Tuesday.
The Polk County Republican had campaigned to reclaim the seat he was expelled from in June for helping a violent right-wing mob into the Oregon Capitol on Dec. 21. On Tuesday afternoon, Nearman found himself on the outs with the 11 county commissioners who chose Scharf to represent House District 23 by a vote of 9-2. Marion County Commissioner Colm Willis bowed out of the Tuesday vote.
Scharf, a farmer and former farm lobbyist from Amity, highlighted her experience working in the private sector and the state Capitol. A legislative policy analyst for House District 23, Scharf cited her decision to manage Nearman's office through the end of the session as evidence of her dedication.
"The emails, and the phone [calls], the desires, the wishes, the concerns didn't stop just because HD 23 lost their representative," Scharf said. "They lost their vote, not their representation."
Answering questions from county commissioners, Scharf cited homelessness and government overreach as chief concerns for House District 23. She will serve the rest of Nearman's term, which runs through January 2023.
"People saw their freedoms, people saw their liberties, people saw their government overreach as COVID took over," Scharf said. "I don't think any of us ever dreamed that the Oregon Health Authority could bully folks, lock us down, tie up our businesses the way that they have over the last 18 months."
In his opening statement, Nearman offered no promises to his prior constituents. Instead, he pointed to his record of playing political hardball as evidence he should regain his seat.
"If you want someone to go to Salem and bring home the bacon for House District 23 and be in the Speaker's office wheeling and dealing, I'm not your guy," Nearman said. "But if you want someone who is willing to stand up to powerful people that are unwilling to do that for you, I think I have a good track record of doing that."
Nearman offered several sarcastic responses for most of the meeting, dismissing the appointment process and the local politics in his district.
"You're going to get someone who's going to get the senior center in your town repainted," Nearman said. "I think there's bigger things to do in state government."
Among the three other GOP candidates vying for Nearman's seat were former state senator and one-term Congressman Jim Bunn, Dallas City Council member Micky Garus and John Swanson, a staffer for Sen. Chuck Thomsen, R-Hood River. Swanson received a vote from Benton County Commissioner Xan Augerot.
Yamhill County Commissioner Mary Starrett was the lone member at the meeting to vote for Nearman on the grounds voters should decide his fate. He received the most votes in the district at a Republican nomination convention in June.
"If you don't like what Mike Nearman did, don't reelect him, but don't take away the position and the choice of the people and ask elected officials to make this decision," Starrett said.
County Commissioner Mike Ainsworth disagreed. He called Nearman's candidacy a "slap in the face" to his fellow lawmakers who expelled him by a vote of 59-1.
Others harbored concerns about Nearman's abilities to represent them in Salem. Marion County Commissioner Danielle Bethell raised concerns about Nearman's pending criminal charges. Yamhill County Commissioner Lindsay Berschauer said it was pointless to send Nearman back to committees he is banned from attending.
"A vote to send Nearman back to Salem is effectively saying we don't care that HD 23 won't have active representation," Berschauer said.
Polk County Commissioner Craig Pope told those gathered Tuesday they would get more chances to have their voices heard.
"If you're not happy with the decision that comes out of this process today, you got to get out there and rally for your candidate," Pope said. "That's the American way."
Nearman was charged with two criminal misdemeanors for his role in the Dec. 21 incident. He was billed more than $2,700 to pay for damages to the state capitol building. His first court hearing was rescheduled last week to July 19 at 1 p.m. in Marion County Circuit Court.