(The Center Square) – Oregon Gov. Kate Brown on Thursday said more than 900,000 acres have been burned in the state as wildfires rage through rural and even some urban areas.
During a Thursday afternoon briefing, Brown said that about 30,000 to 40,000 people have evacuated from their homes in Oregon. More evacuations are expected in the coming days, she said.
In much of Clackamas County, where there are five fires burning, residents have been issued a Level 3 “Go Now!” order. This includes Oregon City where more than 37,000 people call home.
The Oregon Office of Emergency Management reported on Thursday that 480 wildfires are currently active in the state.
At least four people have lost their lives in wildfires raging across Oregon and Washington.
Brown ordered the Attorney General and Oregon Department of Justice to investigate and fine any businesses found price gouging during the state’s wildfire crisis. This includes significantly overcharging for food, water or hotel rooms.
“During a statewide emergency, it is absolutely unacceptable to price gouge Oregonians who have already been hard hit and are facing devastating loss,” Brown said.
Brown said the state continues to look at dry, hot conditions compounded by strong winds that may last statewide through the rest of the week.
Oregon National Guard Major General Mike Stencel said Thursday that 375 National Guard firefighters requested by the Oregon Department of Forestry are being sent to fight the Holiday Farm Fire that is approaching Eugene and Springfield. The fire is now 145,000 acres strong with 207 personnel fighting it.
When asked how the state plans on paying for ongoing firefighting measures, Brown stressed that protecting the environment is simply a prerequisite for leaders in Oregon.
“It will cost a lot of money to make sure we have healthy landscapes,” Brown said.
Brown expressed optimism that additional legislation freeing up firefighting resources and fire prevention measures can be passed during next year’s legislative session.
Doug Grafe, chief of fire protection at the Oregon Department of Forestry, said during the Thursday briefing that the 120,000 acre Riverside Fire in recent hours has moved further into Estacada. Only 100 total personnel are currently fighting the fire.
Grafe also said during the briefing that 30 percent or more of the state’s fire crews are college students and were slated to return to school in the next several weeks.
Following up on Grafe’s comments, Brown added that the state is creating a plan with Oregon colleges to help firefighters avoid academic probation.
On Thursday, the Jackson County Sheriff released a Facebook post addressing mounting conspiracy theories claiming certain political groups are the cause of Oregon’s massive wildfires.
“When you see or hear a story, please check official sources only to verify the information,” the post from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office read. “When official information about the investigation is available it will be on reputable government, fire, and law enforcement internet site and social media pages.”
Jackson county officials announced on Thursday it would be investigating an arson case potentially linked to wildfires in the area. No suspect has been named.
The Oregon Forest Resources Institute attributes the many fires caused by people stemming from accidents related to backyard burn piles and unattended camp fires.