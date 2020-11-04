(The Center Square) – On Tuesday, four Oregon counties voted on the idea of rearranging its borders to allow rural Oregonians to join Idaho and parts of Northern California.
Two related county measures were approved in Union County and Jefferson County, but only garnered 49.5% of the vote in Wallowa County as of Wednesday morning.
The measures would further require county commissioners to weigh in on the idea of redrawing state borders as well as the state legislatures of the three respective states.
In Douglas County, a non-binding ballot question about the topic was placed on the ballot by county commissioners, but it only has 43% of the vote as of Wednesday morning.
The border movement's proposal failed to become a statewide ballot measure in 2020 following a ruling from a judge earlier this summer.
Move Oregon’s Border has not yet announced whether it will submit the Douglas County signatures for the May 2021 election.
“The idea of joining Idaho is new to Oregon voters and they need more time to learn that Idaho taxes are lower, even with all taxes considered, and that Idaho law respects traditional values in many ways that Oregon law does not,” said Mike McCarter, president of Move Oregon’s Border. “The friction between conservatives and the Left in Oregon and California will continue to increase as their expectations diverge, so moving the border will eventually be seen as the necessary, peaceful solution to this problem.”
The group’s president has insisted that too many Oregonians are too tied to their local communities to move to Idaho on their own.
“We love our communities,” McCarter said. “It’s just the state government that we hate.”
McCarter argues that Eastern Oregon’s departure from the state would be a political boon to Oregon Democrats who would be handed a super majority in the legislature following an exodus of Republican-controlled counties.
According to the USDA Economic Research Service, rural Oregonians on average earned $41,457 or about $9,386 less than their urban peers in 2018. That puts rural Oregonians about on par with rural Idahoans who earned $41,567 on average in 2018, the USDA reported.
He said further that adding more taxpayers to Idaho’s economy would do a lot of good for the state while not upsetting its political status quo.
McCarter said he was satisfied that the issue garnered such serious attention and said the group will press on with its efforts to move the idea forward.
McCarter announced that Move Oregon’s Border will continue to collect signatures for May 2021 local elections in 11 counties where county clerks approved signature collection. The deadline is February 17.
The group has lost a court case in Crook County, where a state judge ruled that the form of the ballot initiative proposed for that county’s ballot was “not legislative.”
A state judge in Lake County is considering allowing Move Oregon’s Border to collect signatures for a similar county initiative in Lake County.