(The Center Square) — All but five of Oregon's 36 counties will get to see gyms and restaurants reopen for business this Friday, Gov. Kate Brown has announced.
Sixteen Oregon counties have now moved from "extreme" to "high" risk levels of COVID-19 transmission, allowing for indoor dining at 25% capacity and indoor venues like gyms to resume the same levels.
“We are happy to hear we have the opportunity to return to our business model which has always been reliant on full-service dining,” said John Barofsky, co-owner of Beppe & Gianni’s Trattoria in Lane County. “We have tried hard to keep most of our employees on the payroll throughout the pandemic but have had to cut hours to make that happen."
He expects the new changes will allow him to increase his employee's hours by about 30% now that indoor dining has resumed.
Businesses in "low" risk counties like rural Wasco, Lincoln, and Clatsop may now open at 50% capacity and stay open until midnight instead of 11 p.m.
Washington and Clackamas were among those to see "moderate" risk levels of below 100 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people over the past two weeks.
Multnomah remains at "high" risk levels with more than 100 cases per 100,000 people over the same timeframe.
Benton, Coos, Douglas, Jefferson, and Josephine all remain at "extreme" risk as they continue to see 200 cases per 100,000 people over a two-week span.
Brown complimented her constituents on Tuesday, saying the new metrics speak to Oregonians' efforts at staying safe in the pandemic as weekly case rates have fallen below 1,000 for the first time since October.
"Oregonians continue to step up and make smart choices," Brown said. "While these county movements are welcome news, we must continue to take seriously health and safety measures, especially as more businesses reopen and we start to get out more.”
While most Oregon businesses continue to abide by state health guidelines, a handful have shown fierce resistance. They include an Oregon gym whose fines have climbed to more than $126,000 since it drew protests outside an Oregon OSHA inspector's house in November.
Oregon OSHA officials said Tuesday a Florence restaurant, The New Blue Hen, is being fined $17,800 for willfully exposing workers to COVID-19. The fine was issued by Oregon OSHA Administrator Michael Wood.
“Most employers are choosing to do the right thing, even as they face very real economic hardships," Wood said. "As for those relatively few employers who are working against our shared project to defeat this disease, we will continue our enforcement work in the interest of accountability.”
The agency also reported that several individuals, at least one of whom was armed, blocked and threatened OHSA officials who were conducting an inspection of the establishment on Jan. 4.
The inspection involved visual confirmation of indoor dining and a Jan. 5 phone interview with the owner, Stacey Brown, who acknowledged that she understood state health orders.
As vaccinations continue for Oregon teachers, more school districts are gradually expanding their reopening plans as some 32,000 students receive some amount of in-person learning on any given day.
Starting April 19, the Beaverton School District plans on becoming the state's largest school district to offer in-person learning for middle and high schoolers two days a week.
To date, 7% of people in Oregon have been fully vaccinated and another 13% have received at least one dose, despite winter weather delaying thousands of appointments.