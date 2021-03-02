(The Center Square) – More Oregon businesses are open than once believed, but state data shows most will be seeing bad balance sheets for some time to come.
The true number of permanent business closures around Oregon can range anywhere from 25% to 50%, according to third-party data tracking firms.
New data from the Oregon secretary of state's office may offer the clearest picture to date how many businesses are keeping their heads above water.
Between New Year's Day of 2020 to the start of 2021, the data shows active business licenses rose by 1.7%, while Oregon Employment Department data says private sector "business units" rose by 2.9% from the fourth quarter of 2019 to the third quarter of 2020.
Bars and video lottery retailers, however, have yet to see a rapid recovery.
According to data from the Oregon Liquor Control Board, license renewals are hovering at about 92% statewide, down by about 5% from the numbers seen in 2019.
By comparison, Oregon has seen about 175 of its estimated 2,500 video lottery retailers statewide fall off the radar since last fall, a dip of about 7%.
For Josh Lehner of Oregon's Office of Economic Analysis, those numbers are reason enough for cautious optimism regarding the state's economic outlook post-pandemic.
"The fact that entrepreneurship has remained so strong means the total number of businesses in the economy will continue to increase," Lehner wrote. "Replacing the economic role of the lost firms takes time as does finding a job at a different firm for the laid off workers, but this process is underway."
In 2020, small businesses account for more than 99% of businesses statewide and employed more than 871,000 people, or more than half of Oregon's workforce.
It's still unclear how much debt many Oregon business owners took on during the pandemic, however.
A survey from May by Business Oregon, Travel Oregon, and the Oregon Small Business Development Center Network found that 27% of businesses laid off employees and 44% cut working hours.
Health restrictions and business closures continue to be a political lightning rod for the state's hard-hit hospitality industry. The Oregon Lodging and Restaurant Association is already backing legislation to curb state shutdowns this session.
One bill by state Rep. David Brock Smith, R-Port Orchard, aims to restrict the governor's emergency powers mandating social distancing and physical barriers.
While most Oregon counties reopen for limited indoor service and the state sees falling case rates, two new strains of COVID-19 still threaten to upend the state's chances at economic recovery and its vaccine rollout.