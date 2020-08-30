(The Center Square) – A man was shot and killed during demonstrations that included supporters of President Donald Trump and counter protesters late Saturday night, Portland police report.
The shooting occurred while a a caravan decked out with Trump 2020 and Thin Blue Line flags that began at downtown Portland's Clackamas Town Center Saturday afternoon drove along streets on both sides of the Willamette River.
Videos posted to social media show pedestrians and drivers exchanging words while members of the caravan shot paintballs and used paper spray on pedestrians and counter protesters.
Portland Police claimed they were aware of the incidents and attempted to intervene.
The caravan of vehicles left downtown by around 8:30 p.m., Portland police reported.
By 8:46 p.m., Portland police said they responded to shots fired in the area of Southwest 3rd and Southwest Alder Street.
According to a report from New York Times journalist Mike Baker, the man who was killed was wearing a Patriot Prayer hat. The suspect is still at large.
Nine people were arrested by Portland police at the scene for disorderly conduct, interfering with a peace officer, criminal mischief, and one count of reckless burning.
"It is still early in this investigation, and I ask everyone to give the detectives time to do their important work before drawing conclusions about what took place," Portland Police Bureau Chief Chuck Lovell said. "If anyone can provide information about this case, I ask them to please reach out to our detectives. This violence is completely unacceptable and we are working diligently to find and apprehend the individual or individuals responsible."
Trump has since called for Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler's resignation hours after protesters staged a demonstration in front of Wheeler's Portland condo.
Saturday's shooting occurred one week after anti-fascist and far right groups violently fought in the streets of downtown Portland with no response from local police.
Wheeler conducted a meeting with protest and business leaders on Thursday to discuss police reform and future economic aid.
Protests against police brutality and counter protests by far right groups have reached their third month this week.