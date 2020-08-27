(The Center Square) — A bipartisan group of seven Washington lawmakers have joined Oregon leaders in demanding answers from the Oregon Employment Department on how quickly it plans to process unemployment claims.
The group, which includes U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Washington, sent a letter on Tuesday to Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and Oregon Employment Department Acting Director David Gerstenfeld.
"We recognize that OED was given a large task in implementing expanded unemployment benefits approved by Congress through the CARES Act in March,” the lawmakers wrote. “However, five months after that bill was signed into law, our offices continue to be contacted regularly by constituents unable to even speak to someone at OED, let alone have their claim processed. This lack of responsiveness and failure to distribute benefits is resulting in medications forgone, rent payments missed and other essential needs being unmet.”
In their letter, Washington lawmakers urged Oregon to "create a channel for local, state, and federal offices in Washington state to escalate claims directly to OED for Washington residents who are owed assistance from Oregon."
The seven lawmakers add their names to a list of Oregon elected officials who have sent related messages to OED over the summer.
Former OED Director Kay Erickson resigned in May after numerous calls to resign from the office from prominent Oregon leaders, including U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon.
Herrera Beutler said in an interview with KATU2 News earlier this week that the OED has still not responded to her inquiries.
Gerstenfeld said during a Wednesday media briefing that he will follow up with lawmakers.
“That was the first that I learned there was frustration about that,” Gerstenfeld said. “I communicated with staff from some Washington legislators when they had individual constituent issues. The letter yesterday was the first that I had heard that they had concerns that things were not being addressed appropriately. We're going to do everything we can.”
In the months since the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing lockdowns hit the state’s economy, hundreds of thousands of Oregonians have filed for unemployment.
The OED has selected a number of Oregonians it deems likely to qualify for unemployment benefits to receive weekly payments while their applications await approval. If claimants fail to be approved, the money will be paid back.
Earlier this week, the OED announced it is applying for the Lost Wages Assistance program program provided by FEMA. Washington has been approved for it.
The program directs $300 in weekly federal aid to state governments boosting regular unemployment benefits.
The federal aid can be as much as $400 in weekly benefits if states cover 25 percent of the cost themselves. Oregon and Washington’s legislatures have not approved such expenditures.
Both states’ unemployment departments have said they will announce a timeline for when residents can expect the extra federal benefits to be paid out.
The unemployment rate in Oregon was 10.4 percent in July and Washington's unemployment rate was 10.3 percent.
Both rates are near the nation's average unemployment rate of 10.2 percent, which is still above the 9.5 percent national unemployment rate around this time a decade ago on the heels of the Great Recession.