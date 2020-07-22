(The Center Square) — An Oregon church, an activist group, an ACLU legal observer, and two state lawmakers are the latest plaintiffs to file a lawsuit against federal agents for arrests made in Portland.
The lawsuit was filed on Tuesday by the Snell and Wilmer law firm on behalf of the First Unitarian Church of Portland, the Western States Center, ACLU legal observer Sara Eddie, and Oregon Representatives Karin Power, D-Milwaukie, and Janelle Bynum, D-Happy Valley.
The parties allege that federal agents from Homeland Security violated protesters’ 10th Amendment rights under the U.S. Constitution by firing tear gas and impact munitions at crowds demonstrating in front of the Mark O. Hatfield federal courthouse on July 16, 2020.
The 10th Amendment specifies the separation of powers between federal and state governments, which the lawsuit claims federal agents abused.
“In a democratic America, citizens should not have to fear that unidentified federal officers will seize them into unmarked vehicles or beat peaceful protesters until bones are broken,” Power said in a statement. “These unconstitutional actions must be stopped, and have no place in our great state of Oregon.”
According to the lawsuit, the Unitarian Church of Portland alleges actions by federal agents shrank the number of its volunteer protest observers, violating its First Amendment right to free speech.
“Government is infringing on its ability to freely exercise its religion which is guaranteed under the First Amendment,” said attorney Cliff Davidson of Snell and Wilmer. “By making it unsafe and too frightening to protest, the federal government is denying them part of their religious and spiritual practice.”
The lawsuit also states that federal law agents rapidly escalated conflict between protesters and the Portland Police Bureau, costing the Western States Center significant resources in mitigating the situation.
“There was not a similar drop when Portland Police Bureau maintained their role as the police in Portland, and federal law enforcement limited itself to protecting federal facilities and personnel,” the lawsuit states.
In a statement, Bynum stressed law enforcement’s duty to uphold free speech.
“I will not let my children, or any of our children, inherit paranoia and mistrust of the people we commission to protect us,” Bynum said in a statement. “I am showing them the way of non-violent protest against oppression and government overreach. I am teaching them the true meaning of good trouble, necessary trouble.”
According to the lawsuit, the plaintiffs request an injunction barring federal agents from all police duties save for protecting federal property, personnel, or responding to direct threats.
Lawsuits against federal law enforcement are stacking up by the day, including lawsuits filed by the ACLU of Oregon last week regarding federal agents’ treatment of journalists and legal observers and one filed by Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum over civil rights violations.
Rosenblum has suggested that criminal charges could be pursued against the federal agent who shot a protester in the head on July 12.