(The Center Square) — Oregon landlords are suing Gov. Kate Brown to free themselves from a statewide eviction moratorium they call an unlawful seizure of private property hours after state lawmakers extended it.
The lawsuit, filed late Monday in U.S. District Court, names Brown in her official capacity, the state of Oregon, the city of Portland, and Multnomah County as defendants.
It alleges that the eviction moratorium enacted by the defendants invalidated private contracts between landlords and tenants, amounting to the government taking their properties without due compensation.
The plaintiffs—Portland landlords Moe Farhoud and Tyler and Crystal Sherman—are seeking injunctive relief from a federal judge allowing landlords like them to evict tenants for nonpayment amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tenants living in Portland and Multnomah County have six months from July 2, 2021 to pay all rent due under the region's extended eviction moratorium.
Brown signed the state's eviction moratorium on April 1 and the state legislature has since extended the moratorium through June 30.
The extension, passed on Monday, creates a $150 million landlord bailout fund which puts landlords on the hook for forgiving 20% of back rent out of pocket should they apply for the program.
Proponents of the plan say these conditions will help stretch the fund's dollars in light of the $325 million in back rent that may be owed statewide, according to estimates from Brown's office earlier this month.
“At the very heart of this bill is protecting people who right now are completely freaked out at the possibility of being evicted,” said Oregon Rep. Alissa Keny-Guyer, D-Portland.
State health officials have also said more evictions will increase homelessness and further contribute to the spread of COVID-19.
Still, state lawmaker Rep. Mark Meek, D-Oregon City, said on Monday that the plan holds landlords in “ill esteem.”
A bill introduced by Sen. Betsy Johnson, D-Scappoose, would have had the state cover all back rent and reimburse landlords through tax credits. It failed to gain traction Monday, but may resurface when lawmakers reconvene on January 19.
Representatives of the Oregon Rental Housing Association have decried the plan as well as housing advocates who say it may result in more costly legal battles for tenants like the lawsuit filed on Monday.
“Plaintiffs are being legally compelled to provide, for some indeterminate amount of time that has already stretched beyond 18 months, housing, utilities, and other services associated with habitability for large numbers of this state’s population — and Plaintiffs will likely bear the cost of this state-run public benefit program entirely on their own,” the lawsuit states.
It is unclear what 18-month period the lawsuit referred to given that the state's eviction moratorium will have lasted just under 16 months if allowed to expire by June 30.
Farhoud's company, Portland Stark Firs Property Management, owns about 1,200 apartment units around Portland which he rents out to “tenants who have had prior criminal records, bankruptcies, credit problems, and who have otherwise encountered circumstances which would limit their ability to rent dwelling units.”
According to court documents, Farhoud's tenants owe him more than $246,000 in back rent.
The Shermans own 22 housing units “throughout Oregon” and are owed $8,000 in back rent in 2020, court documents state.
The lawsuit also claims the state's eviction moratorium violates the Fourth, Fifth and 14th Amendments of the U.S. Constitution.
The lawsuit does not mention the federal eviction moratorium which is expected to be extended from January 1 to January 31 with President Trump's signature.
“The practical reality is that the tenants who cannot afford to pay one month’s rent now will be highly unlikely to afford the total past-due rent that will continue to accumulate each month until the State declares the ‘end’ of the statewide emergency,” the lawsuit states. “Plaintiffs’ ‘right’ to unpaid rent is little more than an illusion.”
Discovery in the case is expected by April 21, 2020 by order of U.S. Magistrate District Judge Youlee Yim You.