(The Center Square) — Federal agents are entitled to use force against journalists and legal observers documenting protests in Portland, according to a split ruling from the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday.
In a two-to-one decision, the Ninth Circuit issued a temporary stay halting an injunction from U.S. District Judge Michael Simon previously granting temporary protections for journalists and legal observers covering protests from the ground.
Simon’s decision dates back to a class action lawsuit filed by journalists and legal observers earlier this summer who claimed they were being unjustly targeted for arrest and assault by federal agents deployed by President Donald Trump while documenting protests.
Journalists and legal observers have since named the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. Marshals Service, Customs and Border Control, and Federal Protective Services as defendants in their court cases.
Simon issued a temporary restraining order earlier this summer protecting journalists and legal observers from arrest or assault by federal agents. On August 20, he issued a preliminary injunction ordering federal agents to wear identifying numbers.
Attorneys for the federal government have claimed Simon’s restraining order and injunction pose a risk to public safety by allowing violent criminals to claim protections as journalists or legal observers.
According to Simon, there is no law preventing police from arresting anyone suspected of illegal activities, which do not include acts of journalism or field observation.
In his ruling, Simon determined that federal agents in Portland lacked the authority to declare a riot or order people to disperse. He also argued that the Portland Police Bureau agreed to let journalists and legal observers remain and report from areas closed by officers since July 16.
“Someday, a court may need to decide whether the First Amendment protects journalists and authorized legal observers, as distinct from the public generally, from having to comply with an otherwise lawful order to disperse from city streets when journalists and legal observers seek to observe, document, and report the conduct of law enforcement personnel,” Simon wrote in a footnote. “But today is not that day.”
Ninth Circuit Judges Daniel Bress and Eric Miller argued that Simon’s 61-page injunction was overly broad and dealt “irreparable harm” to the federal government.
“Based on our preliminary review, appellants have made a strong showing of likely success on the merits that the district court’s injunction exempting ‘Journalists’ and ‘Legal Observers’ from generally applicable dispersal orders is without adequate legal basis,” Miller and Bress wrote in a three-page order.
Judge Margaret McKeown dissented, saying she supported keeping Simon’s injunction in place and did not find the federal government’s request for an emergency stay to be justified.
The Ninth Circuit panel left the issue of creating personal identification for unmarked federal agents open for further consideration.
Attorneys for the journalists and legal observers are now open to file a response to the Ninth Circuit’s stay of Simon’s order.
Protests against police brutality have been held in Portland for more than three months after the killing of George Floyd by Minnesota police in late May.
Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf has said since the announced withdrawal of federal agents from Portland's Mark O. Hatfield federal courthouse in July that federal law enforcement will remain in Portland in some capacity.
Four Portland protesters recently sued the federal government over injuries they allegedly sustained in confrontations with federal agents during nightly protests.