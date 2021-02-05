(The Center Square) — A nine-month investigation into a reelected Oregon state lawmaker accused of harassing five women may finally be reaching a conclusion as his colleagues decide the fate of his seat.
Rumors of harassment by state Rep. Diego Hernandez, D-Portland, date back to 2017 when he was first investigated for such by the legislature's Equity Office. He was cleared for lack of evidence.
In May 2020, the Oregon Legislature’s House Conduct Committee announced Hernandez was again under investigation for allegedly harassing seven women. The news prompted House Speaker Tina Kotek, D-Portland, and others to call for his resignation.
Hernandez refused and was reelected last fall to a third term which he has claimed has already been ruined for him in the court of public opinion.
“The romantic relationships in question were some of the first I experienced in my adult life,” Hernandez said. “There is often confusion and mixed signals, and emotions can become strained. To anyone I made uncomfortable as a partner or afterward, I sincerely apologize.”
In a report commissioned by the Equity Office and conducted by Sarah J. Ryan and Kira Johal of the Jackson Lewis P.C. law firm, five women shared recounted what they describe as abusive and manipulative behavior on Hernandez's part.
Members of the Oregon Legislature are subject to “Rule 27” which requires they conduct themselves in a way that is, “free of harassment and to discourage all harassment in the workplace.”
Since Monday, the 10-member House Conduct Committee has held hearings on their allegations, upholding the vast majority of them.
Subject One
The first woman, identified as "Subject One" in the report, had a brief romantic relationship with Hernandez starting in Jan. 2017 and ending around March.
Investigators concluded it was "more likely than not" that Subject One, who worked at the Oregon state Capitol, was under pressure to be in a relationship with Hernandez.
The report describes how Subject One hid in a closet to avoid Hernandez when he showed up to her apartment once unannounced. Investigators concluded Subject One's allegations were likely true despite denials from Hernandez.
“He's said dating when you're young is hard,” Subject One stated. “No other dating experience lead me to hide in my closet.”
In the report, Subject One recalled she found gifts and flowers outside her door and on her car months after her relationship with Hernandez ended.
Between May and Oct. 2017, Subject One alleged Hernandez repeatedly texted her back and forth asking to take her out despite her telling him she did not wish to resume their relationship.
Subject One said she had reason to worry Hernandez could put her job at risk after receiving texts from him criticizing her job performance.
The House Conduct Committee on Monday voted that Hernandez created a hostile work environment for Subject One six times.
Subject Two
The second woman, Subject Two, was in a year-long romantic relationship with Hernandez until late 2019 or early 2020.
In that time, Subject Two alleged the lawmaker was verbally and physically abusive, once throwing his cell phone at her during a shouting match which Hernandez referenced on Facebook last week.
Subject Two, who conducted regular business with the Oregon Legislature, told investigators she no longer felt comfortable working around Hernandez at the state Capitol. She also alleged Hernandez sent two text messages to her which investigators concluded were “controlling and abusive.”
The House Conduct Committee upheld several counts against Hernandez regarding Subject Two, including the alleged text messages.
Subject Three
The third woman, "Subject Three," alleged she was subjected to physically aggressive behavior from Hernandez at a political event. Hernandez denied the allegations and investigators wrote that they were unable to substantiate them based on eyewitness accounts.
Subject Four
The fourth woman, identified by investigators as "Subject Four," alleged her first intimate encounter with Hernandez was when he sexually assaulted her during a car ride home.
Subject Four, then in a long-term relationship, said the shame of the assault led her to break up with her partner and the beginning a romantic relationship with Hernandez.
"I didn’t feel I could face the consequences of angering someone I already knew was capable of using his power to corner me," Subject Four stated. "So I accepted his behavior and tried to be more grateful for his time than resentful of it. But not without cost to my dignity and self-respect."
Subject Four, who worked at the Oregon Capitol, described her relationship with Hernandez as abusive and erratic leading up to its end around Oct. 2017 over the endorsement of a political candidate.
In the report, Subject Four alleged Hernandez repeatedly reached out to her on personal matters afterwards despite her stated desire to keep their relationship professional.
In Nov. 2017, Hernandez allegedly sent a text message to Subject Four investigators described as threatening. By summer of 2018, Subject Four said she resumed a romantic relationship with the lawmaker until ending contact with him for good in the fall of 2018.
On Wednesday, the House Conduct Committee upheld four allegations against Hernandez by Subject Four including for "persistent and unwanted courting."
Subject Five
The fifth woman, "Subject Five," worked for and was romantically involved with Hernandez. She alleged the lawmaker threatened to retaliate against her after she accused him of having an affair with another female staff member.
Investigators concluded his threat was probable, but did not substantiate his alleged second affair.
Path forward
Calls for Hernandez's resignation have continued to grow as hearings proceed. They include calls from Oregon Treasurer Tobias Read, Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, and a dozen other Oregon state lawmakers.
Many Oregon Democrats have expressed frustration that the case took so long to reach this latter stage.
State Rep. Mark Meek, D-Gladstone, even entertained the idea of changing his party affiliation to “independent” over the handling of Hernandez's investigation.
Legislative rules require conduct investigations to conclude within 84 days, but allows them to be extended for good cause.
More than 120 people representing Oregon unions, school boards, and activist groups signed a joint letter last week calling on the House Conduct Committee to suspend hearings and recommend immediate punishment for Hernandez.
"The time to act is now," the letter stated. "The report is complete. There is no reason to wait. Please recommend bold and swift action in order to protect people from harassment, intimidation, and abuse of power at the hands of elected officials."
The House Conduct Committee will wrap up its hearings on allegations against Hernandez Friday evening before reaching a decision on his standing next week.
It would take a two-thirds vote by the state House to see Hernandez removed from his seat. House leadership has not indicated what action they will pursue.