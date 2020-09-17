(The Center Square) — As wildfires burn through Oregon and the American west coast, federal officials have approved emergency aid for communities holding out hope for rainfall this weekend.
Late Tuesday, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced the state was granted a Presidential Disaster Declaration by President Donald Trump after Brown made the request on Monday.
The high level declaration frees up the widest range of federal aid, including money for infrastructure costs and temporary housing in addition to firefighting resources.
“Oregon is resilient, but to fight fires on this scale, we need all the help we can get,” Brown said in a statement.
On Wednesday, the Federal Highway Administration announced it is immediately sending $5 million in emergency funds to Oregon for roadways from wildfire debris.
The U.S. Department of Transportation reports that at least 200 miles of federal highways in the state have closed.
“We hope this federal support will help Oregon communities recover more quickly from the devastating wildfires,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao.
Brown confirmed that at least 10 people have died from Oregon wildfires whose costs are already expected to be in the tens of millions of dollars.
The Oregon Department of Forestry reported on Thursday that more than 6,500 personnel from around the country and Canada are fighting a dozen major wildfires across the state.
Fires in Oregon have burned more than a million acres this year, more than double the yearly average, ODF officials said.
According to the Oregon Office of Emergency Management late Wednesday, at least a dozen people remain missing across the state while more than 1,600 homes have burned from raging wildfires.
As of Thursday, Oregonian fire crews have contained a significant portion of the state's largest wildfires, according to data from the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center (NICC).
After burning more than 135,000 acres in Clackamas County southeast of Estacada, the Riverside Fire is 6 percent contained after beginning around Sept. 8.
The Beachie Creek and Lionshead Fires that make up the 380,000 acre Santiam Fire have now been 20 percent and 10 percent contained, the NICC reported. The fires began around Aug. 16.
In Lane County east of Eugene, the 167,000 acre Holiday Farm Fire was 6 percent contained on Thursday, NICC data showed.
Meanwhile, the Chehalem Mountain-Bald Peak and Almeda Fires were 100 percent contained by Thursday, the NICC reported.
The Mail Tribune reported this week that 2,350 buildings have been destroyed in southern Oregon's Jackson County alone.
Oregon Air
Wildfire smoke choking the West Coast and now eastern parts of the country has shut down classes around Oregon and beyond.
According to the Environmental Protection Agency's AirNow Index, air quality in western Oregon was rated as "Hazardous" on Thursday. For cities like Seattle and Spokane up north, air quality averaged around "Unhealthy."
"The smoke has created some air quality concerns but it seems to be letting up to some degree," said Dave Wall of Union Gospel Mission in Spokane, Washington. "We’ve actually seen lower admissions and no serious complaints of respiratory issues to speak of."
Western Oregon, however, is expecting rain Thursday night through the weekend, according to KGW Chief Meteorologist Matt Zaffino.
As cooler and smoke-free air blows in from the western coast, Zaffino said the state's thick blanket of smoke should begin to break up around Friday.
Portland may receive up to a half-inch of rain on Saturday while Salem to the south could see up to a quarter-inch. The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning in Marion and Linn Counties while thunderstorms are expected Thursday night.