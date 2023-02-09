(The Center Square) - Oregon Governor Tina Kotek wants to make personnel changes to the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission.
Kotek sent a letter to the OLCC's Board of Commissioners requesting that the board remove its executive director and other members of leadership. She alleges that they "abused their position for personal gain," according to the letter.
“This behavior is wholly unacceptable,” Kotek wrote in the letter. “I will not tolerate wrongful violations of our government ethics laws.”
"I urge the commission to install new leadership and remove the managers and executive leadership who have taken advantage of their access and authority to benefit themselves," Kotek added.
Steve Marks currently serves as the OLCC executive director. In Oregon, the governor appoints people to the OLCC's board of commissioners, who then pick the executive director.
In the letter, Kotek said an internal review confirmed that ethics violations happened but did not provide specific examples.
Additionally, Kotek requested that Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum conduct a civil investigation into the executive director's wrongdoings. Kotek also asked the attorney general to recommend stronger protocols to prevent such violations from happening in the future.
"This investigation should not undermine the great work that the staff of OLCC performs every day,” Kotek wrote. “Despite the disappointing actions of a few, the vast majority of public servants within OLCC serve Oregonians with integrity and dedication."
The press offices for Kotek and Rosenblaum have not issued any press releases or public statements on the matter. They also could not be immediately reached for comment on Thursday afternoon.