(The Center Square) – Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is pushing for as many Oregon students to learn in and out of the classroom this fall so long as the COVID-19 pandemic allows.
“There’s a lot of kids who are going to struggle with online learning,” Brown said during a news conference Tuesday. “It’s really challenging to teach kids how to read online. It’s hard to teach kids numbers online unless you have a skilled adult, a caring adult there present for the child.”
Brown’s push for in-person instruction follows the lead of the American Academy of Pediatrics, which also said in-person learning in important.
Long periods away from school, the AAP says, interrupts support services for children and often results in social isolation. These factors make it “difficult for schools to identify and address important learning deficits as well as child and adolescent physical or sexual abuse, substance use, depression, and suicidal ideation,” they add. “This, in turn, places children and adolescents at considerable risk.”
But some teachers and parents are concerned about the health risks of in-person classes.
Some Oregon educators and families protested against in-person instruction at the Oregon state capitol in Salem on Monday, calling for online instruction only through the next school year.
Schools will be conducting classes in accordance with the state’s public health guidelines for schools, “Ready Schools, Safe Learners,” which requires frequent hand-washing, social distancing of up to six feet, and wearing face masks – even for children ages five and up.
Most Oregon school districts, including Portland Public Schools, have announced hybrid models seeing students learning online part of the week and attending classes in-person the rest of the time. Districts also will be distributing free meals as normal.
Early Learning System Director Miriam Calderon pointed to a National Academy of Sciences report stressing the impact of in-person learning on young brain development.
“We know that brain development and learning in the earliest years occurs primarily through the nurturing and responsive interactions with adults and other children,” Calderon said. “The less available in-person learning is for our youngest Oregonians, the less likely it is that children will miss out on these opportunities and the more uncertainty and stress we will create for our families, especially for those who have been historically underserved.”
Brown further announced that Oregon school districts would be receiving another $28 million in emergency relief funds to pay for mobile hotspots, computers and online teaching training.
Oregon State Health Officer Dr. Dean Sidelinger said during the conference that the state’s COVID-19 case rate is now 50 per 100,000.
To safely reopen schools, Sidelinger said that Oregon would have to lower case rates to roughly where they were in May at approximately 1 case per 100,000.
“Today, we are not where we need to be to safely reopen schools,” Sideliner said. “But we can suppress COVID-19 to levels where we can reopen schools. We did it before and we’ll do it again.”
Sidelinger referred to research suggesting that young children are less likely to transmit COVID-19 to others or exhibit serious symptoms. He expressed confidence that younger students could safely return to classrooms if case rates do improve.
Director of the Oregon Department of Education Colt Gill said that every student and staff member will be given temperature checks before being allowed entry. He said that it is up to parents to notify school districts if their child exhibits any COVID-19 symptoms at home.
Sidelinger outlined a host of strict state criteria for school re-openings. Counties must meet the mandatory public health criteria for three consecutive weeks.
The statewide benchmark for school reopening is 5 percent of people tested for COVID-19 testing positive for three straight weeks, Sidelinger said.
School districts may hold full-time or part-time onsite instruction only if their respective counties report 10 cases per 100,000 or a 5 percent or less positive test rate for COVID-19.
Rural schools
Rural K-3 students in school districts with fewer than 100 students are afforded more generous standards. Fewer than 30 cases per 100,000 or less than a 5 percent positive test rate for COVID-19 must be reported in corresponding counties for three weeks to resume in-person instruction.
“The reason why I’ve been reluctant to move all of our education and statewide immediately to comprehensive learning or online learning is because not all of Oregon looks alike,” Brown said. “There are pockets and communities around the state of Oregon where we have relatively low virus rates.”
Online contingency plans
School districts holding in-person instruction must have a plan for online learning if 20 or more cases per 100,000 or if a 7.5 percent positive test rate is reported in their corresponding counties.
Should 30 or more cases per 100,000 or a 10 percent positive test rate be reported in corresponding counties, schools must move to online learning only.
The numbers now
On Tuesday, the Oregon Health Authority reported 14 new deaths from COVID-19, bringing the state’s death toll to 303. An additional 342 new confirmed COVID-19 cases were also reported, raising the state total to 17,416.
As of Tuesday, the state has averaged 322 new reported cases per day.
Based on OHA data, only Wheeler County, which is home to 1,441 people, reported no new COVID-19 cases and a zero percent positive test rate between the weeks of July 5 and July 25.
Only a handful of other rural counties like Benton and Grant stand a good chance of meeting the criteria for reopening schools in the three weeks before fall classes begin.
Oregon K-12 school districts begin classes the second and third weeks of September.