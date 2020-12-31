In this March 3, 2020, photo, excess water spills over the top of a dam on the lower Klamath River known as Copco 1 near Hornbrook, California. A plan to demolish four dams on California's second-largest river to benefit threatened salmon has sharpened a decades-old dispute over who has the biggest claim to the river's life-giving waters. The project, if it goes forward, would be the largest dam demolition project in U.S. history and would include the Copco 1 facility pictured.