(The Center Square) — Following weeks of violent clashes with protesters in Portland, federal agents have been barred from arresting journalists and legal observers, a federal judge ruled Thursday.
The news was the result of a restraining order issued by federal judge Michael H. Simon in light of a lawsuit filed by the ACLU of Oregon.
“This order is a victory for the rule of law,” said Jann Carson, interim executive director of the ACLU of Oregon in a statement. “Federal agents from Trump’s Departments of Homeland Security and Justice are terrorizing the community, threatening lives, and relentlessly attacking journalists and legal observers documenting protests. These are the actions of a tyrant, and they have no place anywhere in America.”
The ACLU's lawsuit is one of many filed against federal agents who have been deployed in the city since early July.
The Oregon Attorney General is pursuing legal action against federal law enforcement for making unexplained arrests of Portland pedestrians.
Another lawsuit filed by the ACLU, a Portland church, two Oregon state representatives, and an activist group cites federal agents breaching the First Amendment rights of protesters.
Federal law enforcement officers are also accused of shooting Donovan La Bella in the head with impact munitions this month, severely injuring him. The Oregonian reports La Bella is expected to recover.
Actions by federal agents have been condemned by local, state, and congressional Oregon leaders in the past weeks.
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler himself was tear-gassed by federal agents on Wednesday night while speaking to protesters gathered around the Mark O. Hatfield federal courthouse, the current epicenter of the city's demonstrations.
He described the incident as an "egregious overreaction" on the part of federal agents to the New York Times. Under Wheeler's oversight, the Portland Police Bureau has faced controversy for use of force against protesters in addition to deploying tear gas.
Wheeler faces his own share of criticism related to his handling of both protesters and the Portland Police Bureau, whose relationship with federal agents in the city is still unclear.
He is running for reelection this fall against educator and small business owner Sarah Iannarone.
Protests in Portland have continued daily for nearly two months since the killing of George Floyd by Minnesota police in May.