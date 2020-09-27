(The Center Square) — Saturday’s demonstrations by far-right groups in Portland did not produce the unrest anticipated by Oregon leaders amid an aggressive police response devised by Gov. Kate Brown.
Organized by the Proud Boys, a far-right group, a rally at north Portland’s Delta Park on Saturday drew an estimated 200 pro-Trump demonstrators despite the group’s park permit being denied by the city.
The rally, which saw demonstrators wearing body armor and helmets packed into the beds of pickup trucks, was weeks in the making and drew fire from dozens of state lawmakers.
On Friday, Brown declared a state of emergency ahead of the rally and appointed the Oregon State Police (OSP) and the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) to police the event.
“Let me be perfectly clear, we will not tolerate any kind of violence this weekend,” Brown said. “We will not tolerate that violence and tragedy this weekend. Violence is never the answer. Violence never brings anyone over to your side. Instead, violence only deepens divisions.”
The decision comes after several law enforcement agencies from nearby cities declined Brown’s original task force to police protests in Portland.
Members of the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office Rapid Response Team were deputized by the U.S. Marshals Service on Saturday afternoon.
The Proud Boys rally at Delta Park saw at least two people arrested on weapons charges during a traffic stop in which officers confiscated guns, baseball bats, and shields.
Another man is being investigated by authorities for allegedly assaulting a person live-streaming the rally.
Two other counter-demonstrations led by Black Lives Matter at Vanport and Peninsula Park several miles away drew crowds of hundreds who kept their distance from law enforcement and Proud Boy members.
Oregon State Police also reported on social media arresting several people with Trump flags during traffic stops near the protests for blacking out their license plates.
Saturday rallies ended with several hundred people gathered near the Multnomah County Justice Center in downtown Portland, where over a month ago Proud Boys and anti-fascist demonstrators fought with clubs and pepper-spray.
The street brawl spurred no response from PPB officers at the time, and has since placed Mayor Ted Wheeler and PPB Chief Chuck Lovell in the hot seat for their past and continued handling of city protests.
Wheeler nevertheless praised the response from the OSP and the MCSO on Saturday.
“We will do everything possible to hold those who break the law accountable,” Mayor said. "Violence is not welcome in Portland.”
Deputies from the Multomah County Sheriff’s Office arriving at the Justice Center bull-rushed demonstrators off the streets and threatened to use tear gas and impact munitions against protesters they claimed threw objects at them.
Wheeler banned the Portland Police Bureau from using tear gas earlier this month after months of controversy.
On Sunday, the MCSO reported that at least a dozen people were arrested at the Justice Center demonstration.
No violence between protest groups was reported by authorities on Saturday, despite previous clashes on August 29 resulting in the deadly shooting of Patriot Prayer supporter Aaron Danielson.
Self-described antifascist Michael Reinoehl claimed responsibility for the August shooting prior to his own killing by federal authorities more than three weeks ago.
Protests against police brutality have been going on in Portland for more than four months straight after the killing of George Floyd in May by Minnesota police as well as frequent counter protests.