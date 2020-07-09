(The Center Square) — A fair share of bars inspected along the central Oregon coast last weekend broke public health guidelines over the 4th of July weekend, a state report finds.
Between July 3 and July 5, The Oregon Liquor and Control Commission (OLCC) conducted 800 field inspections of bars and restaurants across the state.
According to the OLCC report, most businesses inspected in the state—including the Portland Metro area and most of eastern Oregon—complied with public health guidelines requiring people wear facial coverings and socially distance.
The OLCC issued verbal instructions to 74 businesses found to be in violation of public health guidelines on how to improve safety protocols, or just under 10 percent of all businesses inspected.
A high number of businesses inspected in the state’s central coast—Benton, Douglas, Lane, Linn, and Lincoln counties—were found in violation of health guidelines, the OLCC reported.
The OLCC issued verbal instructions to 15 out of 38 businesses in the region—or roughly 40 percent.
Businesses inspected in the state’s Medford and Bend regions were issued high numbers of verbal instructions, or roughly 20 percent and 16 percent, respectively.
Any legal action taken against violators would be undertaken by the Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration, according to OLCC spokesperson Mark Pettinger.
“Our inspectors do have discretion when they’re in the field to apply either state statute or OLCC rules to give verbal instructions,” Pettinger said. “A lot of times, it has to do with whether or not it’s sort of a willful, wanton avoidance or intention to not follow the laws and rules versus someone who may have had a misunderstanding."
The OLCC report did not make clear during what time of day most field inspections were conducted. Pettinger said most inspectors evaluated service during nightly operating hours.
Businesses in Phase 1 of the state’s reopening guidelines must stop serving food and alcohol by 10 p.m. while those in Phase 2 must close by midnight.
As of this week, only Clackamas, Lincoln, Washington, and Multnomah counties remain in Phase 1. All other counties have moved to Phase 2.
“Most of our licenses have been cooperative and have been really diligent in trying to follow the guidelines because they want to stay in compliance with us, but they also want their industry to be able to survive,” Pettinger said. “Those that aren’t following the rules, they’re really jeopardizing it for the rest of the industry, which is struggling to survive.”
In April, the OLCC allowed for Oregon distilleries to temporarily make home deliveries and offer curbside pickup through online orders like Grubhub—a policy only previously approved for wineries and breweries.
On Wednesday, the Oregon Health Authority confirmed 217 new COVID-19 cases in the state, bringing the total case count to 10,817. The death toll rose to 224 after 4 more reported deaths.