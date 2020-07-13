(The Center Square) — Anyone in Oregon going outdoors has to wear a face mask if they cannot maintain a six-foot distance from others, Gov. Kate Brown announced on Monday.
Brown also extended the state’s current face mask mandate requiring all customers and employers to wear face masks when doing business.
On July 11, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported a one-day record number of 409 COVID-19 cases.
The agency's transition to a new reporting system for several hours on Thursday partially accounted for the number, according to OHA.
This report marks the fifth time in July that Oregon's daily case count report exceeded 300 cases statewide.
Brown also banned all indoor group gatherings with more than 10 people. Businesses such as restaurants and bars are allowed to serve larger numbers inside.
Children over the age of two and under the age of 12 are exempt from the order.
Violators can potentially face a maximum penalty of 30 days in jail and a $1,250 fine under Brown’s executive order.
Enforcing the order will largely be up to business owners and employees, Brown said.
However, Brown said that businesses which fail to enforce mask-wearing in outdoor lines or dining spaces could be dealt "serious consequences" like citations, fines, and closure. Such measures are contingent on rising COVID-19 case numbers, according to the governor.
"I’m not going to set up the party police," Brown said. "The proof here will be in the numbers."
While Brown expressed hope that the state would not shut down indoor service in bars and restaurants like in California, she said that “nothing is off the table.”
Employees and customers who find restaurants violating these rules can file a complaint with Oregon’s Occupational Safety and Health division.
The outdoor face mask mandate takes effect July 15.
Three more died of COVID-19 Sunday, raising the state’s death toll to 237, OHA reported.
On Monday, the Oregon Health Authority reported 280 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 12,438.