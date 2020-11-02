(The Center Square) — Oregon’s electoral map will likely retain its blue hue come election day, but a number of historic ballot measures and tight state races could reshape how the legislature does business.
Ballots are due in the state by November 3 at 8 p.m. and Oregon must certify its election results by December 3. Voter registration must be conducted in person between now and the end of election day.
Legislative
Oregon Democrats are intent on expanding their majority this fall which could quell any chance state Republicans have of staging another walkout protest.
That scenario will depend on a handful of races west of the Cascades in counties that were carried by Trump in 2016 and a host of down ballot Democrats.
Executive
Gov. Kate Brown is still Oregon’s top executive as several statewide offices will see elections this fall.
Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum is running for reelection against U.S. Air Force veteran Michael Cross as ongoing protests against police brutality have drawn nationwide attention.
Rosenblum has filed numerous lawsuits against the Trump administration this year over alleged misconduct by federal agents policing protests in Portland. Cross has campaigned as an anti-establishment candidate bent on expanding police authority to enact crowd control.
Oregon’s race for State Treasurer is between incumbent Tobias Read and Lake Oswego City Councilor Jeff Gudman.
As a state representative, Read has sponsored bills protecting whistleblowers and the cannabis industry while Gudman has touted his experience working in the nonprofit sector.
Republican Kim Thatcher and Democrat Shemia Fagan are running for Secretary of State as Oregon lawmakers prepare to redistrict the legislature—a job which will fall to one of them if lawmakers fail to come up with a redistricting plan.
Federal
Oregon’s congressional delegation is not likely to see many serious challenges this year, but has plenty of new faces entering the arena.
Democratic U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley is up for reelection this fall and faces off against Republican Jo Rae Perkins.
Perkins is pushing for 12-year term limits in the U.S. Senate and shrinking government agencies. She also gained notoriety for invoking QAnon conspiracy theories on the campaign trail and was interviewed by a QAnon YouTube channel this year.
Merkley, a progressive who has strongly opposed the Trump administration on immigration and climate change issues, was the sole U.S. Senator to endorse Bernie Sanders for the presidency four years ago and has pushed for expanding background checks on gun purchases.
Oregon state Sen. Cliff Bentz is competing against state Rep. Knute Buehler for Republican U.S. Rep. Greg Walden’s 2nd District seat which will will stay red one way or the other.
Democratic U.S. Reps. Earl Blumenauer, Kurt Schrader, and Susan Bonamici all saw easy primary wins this May and each occupy safe House seats.
U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio remains the state’s lone House Democrat to face a competitive race for his 4th District seat against Republican U.S. army veteran Alek Skarlatos who gained international recognition for stopping a gunman on a Paris-bound train in 2015.
Skarlatos, an avid gun rights advocate and proponent of Oregon’s timber industry, has edged out DeFazio in out-of-state contributions despite trailing the 12-term representative in total funds.
DeFazio is a pro-choice founder of the Congressional Progressive Caucus who chairs the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, which could see renewed action if Democrats take control of Congress and the White House this year.
Ballot measures
Oregonians are deciding on four statewide ballot measures reshaping state finance systems and drug policy.
If passed, Measure 107 would let the state legislature and local governments to pass rules limiting campaign contributions and expenditures on top of disclosing campaign ad sponsors.
Measure 108 raises the state’s cigarette tax from $1.33 per pack to $3.33 per pack and taxes e-cigarettes at 65% to fund Oregon Health Authority programs.
Under Measures 109 and 110, Oregon would legalize psilocybin mushrooms for medical use and effectively decriminalize the possession of cocaine, heroin, and other illicit drugs.
Voter turnout
As of Monday, the Secretary of State reported that more than 1.9 million ballots have been returned, placing the state at 66.8% voter turnout. Oregon’s highest voter turnout to date was 86.51% in the general election of 1960.