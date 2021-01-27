(The Center Square) — A far-right activist and apologist for U.S. Confederate symbols paid $25,000 to bail out alleged Oregon state Capitol invader Chandler Pappas, The Center Square has learned.
Pappas, an associate of the far-right Patriot Prayer and Proud Boys groups, was one of seven men arrested for participating in the violent invasion of the Oregon Capitol building on December 21.
He is accused of macing five police officers while attempting to break into the Capitol building in Salem with a mob of Donald Trump supporters. He was taken into custody on Jan. 5 on six counts of assault along with multiple counts of burglary and criminal trespass.
According to an email from Sgt. Jeremy Landers with the Marion County Sheriff's Office, Pappas was released on Jan. 22 and saw his $25,000 bail paid for by Andrew Duncomb.
Duncomb is himself a prominent far-right activist who first emerged in 2015 touring the country protesting the removal of Confederate flags and monuments.
A Black man, Duncomb has said the flag flown by the U.S. Confederacy during the American Civil War is not a racist symbol and has denied Black American slaves were oppressed.
Duncomb runs a YouTube channel titled, "Black Rebel," which live-streamed the invasion of the Oregon Capitol on December 21, and raises money through a Fundly account which was sitting at $11,943 from 255 donors on Wednesday.
He was also featured in Vice's 2018 documentary "Hate Thy Neighbor" which featured views on Confederate flags and monuments as hate symbols.
Last summer, Duncomb was among a group of right-wing protesters who helped identify Patriot Prayer associate Aaron "Jay" Danielson who was shot to death in August during a pro-Trump rally in Portland.
Duncomb also attended a protest at Portland's federal courthouse where he was reportedly stabbed, according to the Oregonian.
In 1865, Confederate general and slave owner Robert E. Lee wrote in a letter to the Gettysburg Identification Meeting committee denouncing the creation of Confederate monuments.
"I think it wisest not to keep open the sores of war, but to follow the example of those nations who endeavored to obliterate the marks of civil strife, and to commit to oblivion the feelings it engendered," Lee wrote.
Duncomb could not be immediately reached for comment on Wednesday.
Pappas joins Eric Oelkers as one of several far-right provocateurs to see release from custody in Salem following a string of pro-Trump protests in the city that have produced violence. Pappas is still awaiting trial.
Oelkers, whose bail was set at $500 and paid on Jan. 21, was arrested for vandalizing a Black-owned Salem business.
Tight security at the Oregon Capitol is expected to remain for some time as Oregon Rep. Mike Nearman, R-Independence, faces growing calls to resign for his documented role in aiding its December 21 invasion.