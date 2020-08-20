(The Center Square) – Walk down any city street in Portland and you are likely to see several strip clubs and cannabis shops, two industries where cash is still used. But pushing more paper can mean more hurdles in a pandemic for small businesses.
The adult entertainment and cannabis industries were among those targeted by a 2013 initiative commonly known as “Operation Chokepoint,” which investigated American banks conducting business with gun dealers, cannabis dealers, payday lenders, and other institutions seen as high risk candidates for money laundering and fraud.
The operation officially ended in 2017 when the FDIC settled several lawsuits by promising additional training for its examiners and to cease issuing “informal” and “unwritten suggestions” to banks.
Adult entertainers are excluded from some payment apps like Paypal, which cut off support for adult entertainment sites like Pornhub last year. Pot shops are in similar straits when it comes to digital banking.
On top of banking barriers, fewer Americans than ever were carrying cash well before the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a 2018 Pew Research survey, about 34 percent of adults below age 50 reported not using any cash in a typical week compared with 23 percent of those ages 50 and older.
The problem is a familiar one for Elle Stanger, a Portland stripper, sex educator, and podcaster who has danced in strip clubs for 11 years.
“Most payment processing platforms state in their terms of service that they don’t work with certain industries and adult entertainment,” Stanger said. “You can definitely try to use those platforms, but if anything is disputed or reported, you’re going to lose your account, or perhaps any funds connected to that account.”
For Stanger and thousands of other Oregonian strippers, dealing in cash apps are just part of the costs strippers pay on a nightly basis.
Strippers are commonly recognized as independent or freelance contractors, making them ineligible for health insurance benefits or overtime. Most are charged “house fees” by club owners for performing, which can cost them hundreds of dollars.
“One of the problems with being listed as an independent contractor is that a lot of us are still treated with more control,” Stanger said. “It’s illegal for independent contractors to have to pay or tip out waged employees to work. There are some serious downsides to being listed as an employee because a lot of people won’t qualify for employee benefits unless they qualify for a certain number of hours a week, which as a full-time stripper working three shifts a week, my shifts may only be six hours long. So if I’m clocking in 18 hours a week, I’m not going to qualify for a lot of benefits.”
Thanks to a 1987 ruling from the Oregon Supreme Court, Portland’s strip clubs are recognized as protected under the First Amendment, including both full nudity and two-way contact between strippers and patrons. Oregon lawmakers have argued in the past that as protected speech, better regulating the industry remains difficult.
“There’s not a perfect system for employee or independent contractors. I haven’t seen one that is perfect overall and it’s really going to come down to the venue and what the entertainer wants for themselves.”
The health risks of cash handling during the COVID-19 pandemic is unknown, but Oregon health officials say sifting through dollars and cents is not without some risk.
"We can’t quantify the risk of virus transmission from exchanging paper money,” Multnomah County Health Officer Dr. Jennifer Vines said. “That said, cash can carry germs and it is always wise to wash your hands after handling it.”
Lucky Devil Lounge owner Shon Boulden says Bitcoin is accepted at several Portland clubs and Stanger says many adult entertainers use the digital currency.
Far too many strip club patrons, however, do not use or have access to Bitcoin.
“Cash is king,” Stanger said. “So especially if you’re a poor person with less access to resources, that’s always going to be the case.”
According to Vines, the highest risks of COVID-19 infection stem from “close contact within a shared airspace like a household or work site where physical distancing is difficult.” That describes dozens of small strip clubs across the city.
Stanger said that some of the city’s strip clubs actively enforce wearing face masks and social distancing of six feet or more per Gov. Kate Brown’s orders, making a lap dance impossible and private shows an eyes-only experience.
Other strip clubs are still not enforcing any public health rules, Stanger said, making work a more difficult choice than ever.
“If people need to make money, they’re going to make tough decisions about what kind of gamble is worth it to them,” she said.
It’s a similar story for the cannabis industry nearly five years after medical and recreational cannabis was legalized by Oregon voters in 2015.
Cannabis remains illegal at the federal level. Transporting it across state lines, even between states where it is fully legal, is a federal offense. Financial institutions risk criminal and financial penalties by offering services to cannabis growers or sellers.
“It eats up a lot of valuable time that entrepreneurs and farmers could be using to do what they do best, which is growing cannabis and grow their business,” said Kim Lundin, executive director of the Oregon Cannabis Association. “They have to spend a lot of time and headache thinking about how to transport large amounts of cash, how to get that into the bank. If these legal businesses are operating, let’s have them do so in a safe and practical manner.”
The U.S. House of Representatives made history last fall when it overwhelmingly passed the Secure and Fair Enforcement (SAFE) Banking Act, which would offer lasting protections to financial institutions offering banking services to cannabis businesses in legalized states, including loans, lines of credit and checking accounts. The bill has yet to see any traction in the U.S. Senate.
The cannabis industry was thrown a lifeline in the original 1,815-page HEROES Act passed by the House in March. As the bill was written, banks would be free to do business with the cannabis industry without fear of federal prosecution. The industry, in turn, would be eligible for federal aid.
Oregon's cannabis businesses are left with only a handful of local credit unions to partner with, according to Lundin. Dealing in so much cash is as much a health risk as it is subject to seizure by law enforcement and burglars, Lundin said.
At least 60 cannabis businesses have been robbed in the past three months according to a report by Willamette Week on Tuesday.
Negotiations on extending the federal relief provided in the CARES Act, from small business assistance to its unemployment benefits boost, continue to tread water in Congress in the wake of the CARES Act’s expiration in late July.