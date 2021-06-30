(The Center Square) – A farmworker's death in rural Oregon is renewing calls to restrict outdoor work in dangerous heat.
The unidentified man was among a crew moving irrigation lines at Ernst Nursery and Farms in St. Paul. He was the subject of a 9/11 call submitted to the St. Paul Fire District on Saturday afternoon. First responders found him irresponsive and not breathing. He was rushed to Providence Newberg Medical Center, where he was declared dead. His cause of death is classified as "heat" on Oregon OSHA's list of incident descriptions.
On Saturday, the National Weather Service reported temperatures soared to 104 degrees Fahrenheit in the region. According to data from state and federal OSHA authorities, the St. Paul farmworker is the first in Oregon to die from heat in almost two decades. In the past 19 years, two workers in the construction and logging sector died of heat-related illnesses in the state. The last Oregon worker to die from heat-related causes was a man in Milwaukee in March 2020, according to Oregon OSHA data.
Oregon OSHA is investigating Ernst Nursery Farms and Brother Farm Labor Contractor, according to spokesperson Aaron Corvin. This marks the first time the two companies have been subject to investigations, according to OSHA database results.
Ernst Nursery Farms did not return The Center Square's requests for comment. A man who answered the phone at Brother Farm Labor Contractor declined to comment, citing the need for English to Spanish translation.
Speaking with Oregon Public Broadcasting, the company owner, Andres Pablos Lucas, said the unidentified farmworker was from Guatemala and had come to the U.S. months before.
Washington, California and Minnesota are the only three states in the nation that specifically regulate heat exposure. Oregon OSHA inspectors can cite employers for heat-related violations under basic workplace and extraordinary hazard rules alone.
Oregon employers are responsible for providing employees with breaks, water and sources of shade in excessive heat. OSHA rules do not ban them from having employees work in excessive heat. At least one member of the Oregon Legislature wants to change that.
In a letter addressed to Gov. Kate Brown and Oregon OSHA Director Michael Wood on Tuesday, state Rep. Ricki Ruiz, D-Gresham, called on the two to adopt emergency rules banning outside work during excessive heat warnings.
"I am baffled to have received notifications to stay indoors and hydrate, while thousands of agricultural and outside workers endured harsh working conditions," Ruiz wrote. "We have failed our agricultural workers, plain and simple."
More than half a dozen deaths across the Pacific Northwest in past days have been blamed on the "heat dome" blanketing Oregon and Washington. In King and Snohomish Counties, local authorities reported five seniors likely died from heatstroke in their homes amid blackouts.
The Environmental Protection Agency reports growing seasons in the contiguous 48 states have increased by more than two weeks since the beginning of the 20th century. Since then, Oregon has added around 25 days to its growing season as average statewide temperatures have risen two degrees in the past century.
As Oregon recovers from three consecutive days of 100-degree heat over Friday, Saturday and Sunday, excessive heat warnings will remain in place through this coming weekend. While Northwest Oregon temperatures are set to drop into the 90s, Southwest and Eastern Oregon may see triple-digit temperatures through Saturday.
In March 2020, Gov. Kate Brown issued an executive order which included broad protections for Oregon laborers working in dangerous heat. The order, which set emissions goals for the state, had Oregon OSHA adopt rules to that effect by June 2021. The agency's deadline to do so was extended this year to September.