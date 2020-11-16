(The Center Square) — Gov. Kate Brown's partial shutdown to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic has drawn the ire of a local leader who says she plans on celebrating a normal Thanksgiving.
According to a Facebook post on Saturday, Republican Clackamas County Chair Tootie Smith responded in kind to Brown's two-week ban on large social gatherings.
“My family will celebrate Thanksgiving with as many family and friends as I can find," Smith wrote. "Gov. Brown is WRONG to order otherwise.”
Smith has said that Brown’s restrictions infringe on her constituents' rights and made unsubstantiated claims that the governor has exaggerated the spread of the pandemic.
Brown's office did not respond to a request for comment on Smith's post.
Speaking to Willamette Week, Multnomah County Commissioner Sharon Meieran, an emergency room doctor, said Brown's shutdown is a necessary step to slow the pandemic.
"It's such an awful concept, but yes—I think, frankly, that's where we need to be right now,” Meieran said.
As of Friday, all but four Oregon counties—Washington, Multnomah, Malheur, and Clackamas—were in some form of Phase 2 of reopening.
The state has seen 54,937 cases of COVID-19 to date and 753 total deaths from the virus as of Monday, the Oregon Public Health Authority reported.
Young people people continue to make up the largest share of cases while the elderly make up the largest share of deaths.
OHA reports that people ages 20 to 49 comprise 55% of all cases and those age 70 and older make up 74% of all deaths.
As of Monday, there are 131 ICU unoccupied beds in the state and 740 ventilators, according to OHA data.
On July 4, Oregon was seeing a daily average of 266 new cases of COVID-19. By November 2, the state's daily average had nearly doubled to 523 new cases.
The state is now on track to double its daily average again since the OHA reported an average of 822 new cases per day on November 10.
Of the cases reported on November 10, 696 were not traced to a known source which is well above the agency's stated goal of accounting for the origin of at least 70% of reported cases.
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler was among the first local leaders to support the shutdown, saying it was "a necessary step to step to reverse the course of the pandemic."
On Monday, Wheeler said the best way to support small businesses amid the state's two-week partial shutdown was to buy from them.
"Restaurant owners, particularly mom and pop [stores], were willing to bankroll the last closure with their own savings,” Wheeler said. “They’ve already gone through those savings, they don’t have more savings. Let’s show these restaurants some love because if we want them to be there on the other side of the COVID crisis, we’ve got to support them now."
Brown's orders continue to draw fire from state business associations who stand to lose the most under the weeks-long shutdown such as the Oregon Restaurant & Lodging Association.
On Friday, Brown announced wide ranging closures of all indoor and outdoor dining rooms around the state effective Wednesday, November 18.
“We are running out of ways to express our deep concern about the correlation between dining room shutdowns and private behavior,” said ORLA President and CEO Jason Brandt. “If human interaction is going to take place during the course of the holiday season, then it is much more advantageous to have those interactions take place in controlled environments.”
On November 12, the OHA reported 90 active COVID-19 workplace outbreaks, the majority of which included retail stores, food packing plants, and public facilities such as prisons and hospitals.
COVID-19 hotspots like Multnomah County will likely see four-week shutdowns, Brown announced on Friday.