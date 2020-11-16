A medical assistant takes a sample from a driver at a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in Woodburn, Oregon on October 24, 2020. The site is run by Woodburn Ambulance SvC Inc. serving northern Marion County. The team there often sees as many as 100 Oregonians a day, according to Woodburn Ambulance Director of Operations Toni Grimes. Results, collected with a large cotton swab, can be processed in as little as three to five days.